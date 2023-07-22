Google, Meta Fight Canada over Law Enforcing Payment of News Fees





Toronto Google had a special guest when it opened its new office in Kitchener, Ontario in 2016.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who came to power a few months ago through a digital-tooled election campaign, praised the tech giants for not only being good corporate citizens, but also for always working very hard to be strong and proactive players in Canada.

But now Prime Minister Trudeau appears to have a darker view of the company. The administration is in a high-stakes showdown with Google and Meta, accusing them of unfairly profiting at the expense of Canada’s press and using bullying tactics to intimidate authorities.

Canada’s struggle reflects frustration around the world, from Indonesia to California, over the power imbalance arising from the dominance of tech giants. So it will be interesting to see how this controversy plays out and who, if any, will blink first.

Meta announces blocking news from Facebook and Instagram in Canada

At issue is Canada’s online news law, Bill C-18, which was passed last month and aims to bolster the struggling media industry by requiring tech companies to compensate domestic news publishers for content shared on their platforms.

Tech companies have responded with threats and reprisals. Mehta reiterated its promise to block news on Facebook and Instagram for Canadian users before the law takes effect, and the company canceled a $4 million fellowship program for rookie journalists.

In a statement, Mehta said the online news law is fundamentally flawed, ignoring the realities of how platforms work, the preferences of those who use them, and the value they offer to news publishers. As stated by Canada’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, how we comply with the law is a business decision we have to make, and we have made that choice.

Google opposed an unworkable bill that would require the two companies to pay just to display links to news that other companies do for free. The company promised to remove Canadian news articles from its search function.

Analysts suggested the target audience for the company’s statement was well beyond Canada.

“Corporate scorched-earth tactics are an effort to tell the world what will happen if we touch this third rail, if we touch the formally institutionalized regulatory framework that covers our business,” said Dwayne Winsek, a professor at Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communication in Ottawa. This is a little warning shot.

Canadian officials say the bill will come into force by the end of the year after working out corresponding regulations.

Meanwhile, the federal government has suspended advertising on Meta, which spent about $8 million in the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Several states and telecommunications companies followed suit. The financial impact may be invisible for companies with tens of billions of dollars in annual profits, but it’s meant to send a message.

Canada’s Minister for Cultural Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, said in a statement to The Washington Post that threats to extract news without complying with our country’s laws only underscore the power platforms have over news outlets large and small.

Tech companies drive valuable traffic to news websites, claiming that free linking to content is an important part of the open internet. But news publishers around the world are scrambling to make up for lost advertising dollars and denounce the dominance of tech giants in the digital advertising space.

These laws have global momentum, said Anya Shifrin, director of technology, media and communications at Columbia University’s School of International Public Affairs. I don’t think they’re going to save journalism forever, but I think it’s a long-awaited attempt to reclaim what they owe these publishers.

Australia wants Facebook and Google to pay for news on their sites.Other countries also think it’s a good idea

Canadian authorities calculate that more than 450 news outlets have closed here since 2009, but that figure does not include newly created news outlets.

Canada is modeled after Australian legislation passed in 2021. Facebook temporarily blocked the news, but the pages of Australian charities and health organizations were also wiped down, further fueling the backlash. Facebook then gave in after the government adjusted the law.

Paul Deegan, chief executive of News Media Canada, the group that promoted Bill C-18, said a similar agreement could be reached here if both companies wanted to approach it in a spirit of good faith and goodwill.

But for now, Canadian news outlets have shared a guide on how to find their own journalism if it’s blocked. While many major news outlets support the law, some lament that the government’s efforts to strengthen the industry could backfire.

Jeff Elsey, CEO of Village Media, which runs several local news websites here, said in a note to staff he shared on LinkedIn that this was a bad bill from the start and that the message fell on deaf ears of the government.

He added that if Google and Meta converge, the industry will disappear.

Rodriguez told reporters earlier this month that meta was unreasonable, but he believed Google had a solution and was confident both companies’ concerns could be resolved through the regulatory process.

A set of proposed regulations released this month included monetary standards for payments under the law. Google cited unlimited financial liability as one of its concerns. Critics suggested the government might be bending the bill.

Google and Meta are less optimistic about whether regulation will solve what they claim to be the underlying problem.

Google spokeswoman Brianna Duff said that while talks with the government are ongoing, there remain significant concerns about the C-18’s structural problems, and it remains unclear whether regulation will adequately address them. We hope the government will show us a viable path forward.

Mr Mehta argued that the bill was flawed.

Meta spokeswoman Lisa Laventure said unfortunately the regulatory process is not ready to change the fundamental features of the bill, which has always been in question, and that it will respond by discontinuing news coverage in Canada in the coming weeks.

Facebook’s brazen attempt to crush Australian regulation could backfire

Under the new law, publishers and technology companies that fail to reach an agreement on compensation must enter binding arbitration. Google and Meta have signed deals with publishers here before, but those deals are shrouded in secrecy, and both companies have now suggested they’re breaking deals.

Analysts at Canada’s parliamentary hearings have proposed alternative models to help the news industry, including taxing Canadian tech giants’ advertising sales and funneling the money into journalism funds controlled by organizations independent of the government.

They also expressed concern that the law would benefit major broadcasters at the expense of newspapers and online publications. The Congressional Budget Officer, an independent body that provides financial advice to Congress, estimates that the news industry can expect about $250 million in annual compensation from digital platforms in 2022, 75% of which will go to broadcasters.

Peter Menzies, former vice-chairman of the Canadian Radio and Telecommunications Commission, told lawmakers last year that the bill could hasten the decline of the media industry rather than save it by cementing its reliance on the goodwill of politicians and the ability of offshore quasi-monopoly technology companies to maintain revenues rather than on the loyalty of citizens, readers and viewers.

Winsek said Canada’s laws are poorly crafted, but that large companies in a position to refuse to abide by laws passed in democratic societies are in a very bad situation, no matter how bad those laws are.

