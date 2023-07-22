Get to know the epic story ahead of the first Samsung Galaxy Fold: Galaxy Unpacked event





The first decade of the 21st century was perhaps the peak of smartphone design innovation. We’ve seen companies release conceptually bold smartphones, but the focus has always been on making them stand out. The era produced some of the most iconic devices, including the Samsung Corby with its sliding keyboard, the Nokia 7600 square phone and the iconic Motorola Razr V3 folding phone. And while most of these designs have been forgotten by technological advances and streamlined design aesthetics, foldable phones have created a craze that smartphone makers really can’t let go of.

As touchscreens became mainstream in the 2010s, companies began to explore the idea of ​​foldable phones, but at the time the focus was still on adding displays. From Nokia and Kyocera to China’s ZTE and Japan’s NEC all previewed their own take on the epidemic. But none of the phones focused on a single foldable display, just using a hinge to add another screen. So close, yet so far away.

It wasn’t until 2018 that OLED displays appeared, allowing smartphone makers to really envision what they call modern foldable smartphones. In November 2018, China-based company Royole launched the first foldable smartphone on the market, but it didn’t take off because of its quirky design that folds outwards.

But that all changed just three months later when Samsung became the first major smartphone player to unveil its own foldable smartphone called the Samsung Galaxy Fold at a media event at Mobile World Congress in February 2019. And the design was an instant hit, thanks to his seamless inward-folding smartphone design with one OLED display.

But it wasn’t the iPhone moment Samsung expected. In fact, within a few months of its launch, the phone has become known as a horror show as well as a marvel of technology. This is the story of the first generation Samsung Galaxy Fold and his Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: A disastrous innovation that succeeded on its second attempt

With a 7.3-inch tablet-sized flexible display and a 4.6-inch cover display, along with a triple rear camera setup with a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a 12MP wide-angle lens, another 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, Samsung quickly became the talk of the town. That is, until the review team is dispatched.

Things quickly changed when the reviewers picked up their phones. A lot of reviewers started complaining about dead pixels, debris getting stuck in the hinge, and the non-removable screen protector peeling off on its own. Samsung then recalled all review units and postponed the launch.

Many thought this would be the end of Samsung’s foldable dream. But undaunted, the company reworked every aspect of the phone, finally launching it in September.

The reboot was more successful than the first, but reviewers were still not convinced. To make sure the device works as intended, Samsung has issued a long list of things not to do with the device. Many reviewers have emphasized that it looks like an drug with a huge list of side effects. In fact, Samsung instructed users to keep the screen away from the credit card and not press hard on the screen. And with a hefty $2000 price tag, most people couldn’t afford it anyway.

But despite the criticism, the Samsung Galaxy Fold also had an aura of praise. A famous quote by Dieter Born of The Verge. “I will never buy a Galaxy Fold and I wouldn’t recommend anyone else to buy one, but I will keep thinking about it.”

It wasn’t a smartphone without flaws, but it did promise something that other smartphones on the market didn’t. It’s a real game-changing technology that could become reliable and affordable within a few generations.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Ingenious technology packaged in familiarity

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip arrived in February 2020, five months after the Fold. But this time around, Samsung was well prepared and didn’t leave Frankenstein alone in its experiments. This was a more sophisticated design and included original ideas that remain in the series today (no, we’re not talking about the Z brand).

Samsung spent a lot of time talking about flex mode at its launch event. This is a feature that stays in place even when the phone is folded, and was the first smartphone capable of it. This improved usability by a factor of 10 over his. It offered many quirky features, from using it as a standalone second display to treating it like a tripod for taking pictures of yourself (not to be confused with selfies).

And with the familiar clamshell design that gave people nostalgia for the early 2000s, Samsung’s revolutionary ultra-thin plastic (and thus bendable) OLED panel, and the Snapdragon 855+ chipset, the device quickly became a go-to device.

But even here there were drawbacks. Its cover display, for example, was 1.1 inches and was barely usable for checking notifications. This meant I had to open the display every time I needed to use the phone for basic operations like making a call.

But somewhere along the line, Samsung cracked the code and made a very strange glass display for a smartphone that folds in half, as if it could be used as the main device. His Mr. Bohn of The Verge said this best. The biggest praise I can give is after 5 days of use, I’ve realized that I find the Z Flip a little bit ordinary. There are many frustrations and many anxieties. But after a while, the Z Flip stopped feeling like a special foldable phone and just felt like my phone.

This was the magical story of the first generation of foldable Samsung devices. But we have come a long way from there. In the next few days, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. And we can’t wait to see the kind of innovation Samsung has in store for us!

