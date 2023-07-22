OpenAI and Google set out to manage newsrooms





With Meta in the limelight with the reveal of Llama-2 and Microsoft in the spotlight, OpenAI has been busy this week in a different way. From rolling out additional features like custom instructions for ChatGPT, to extending support for older models of the OpenAI API to users, the company has also focused on itself. They have partnered with numerous news agencies through the Associated Press and the American Journalist Project, slowly building their way to control the media. Interestingly, Google reportedly demonstrated its AI tool Genesis to executives from The New York Times, Washington Post and News Corp.

What happened to big tech companies dominating media publications? Is it just a struggle for media supremacy? Or is it a ruse to support individual needs?

AI – data tradeoffs

Local news stations have been hit hard by declining viewership, advertising and financial difficulties that have led to the closure of many outlets. By 2025, the US will lose one-third of its newsagents. In this bleeding market, aid provided by big tech companies in the form of funding and AI tools is their lifeboat. Instead, large amounts of data are exchanged.

OpenAI recently entered into a multi-million dollar partnership with the Associated Journalism Project (AJP). This is our largest collaboration with a media organization. The company announced his $5 million partnership with AJP, plus an additional $5 million through API credits to AJP’s grantee organizations. This means that OpenAI will indirectly partner with her AJP’s 41 news agencies. The agreement is said to benefit AJP by exploring AI tools for local news. In return, though unconfirmed, OpenAI will gain access to historical real-time data from these news agencies – a coveted goldmine for training future models.

A week ago, OpenAI announced a partnership with Associated Press (AP), one of the largest US news agencies. The partnership is said to help explore potential use cases for generative AI in news products and services. At the same time, OpenAI will have access to his AP News data from 1985.

However, Google’s approach seems to be in a different direction.

Building a defense strategy

Google is reportedly demonstrating its own AI tools with major news organizations such as The New York Times, The Washington Post and The News Corporation, which owns the Wall Street Journal, to help journalists write and automate certain tasks. Some who have seen Google’s proposal believe the move will justify the effort put into creating accurate news stories.

Unlike OpenAI, which has partnered with nonprofits and local news agencies, Google’s approach is two-sided. Aside from data access, Google’s future partnerships with major news publications are likely to avoid ongoing payment disputes facing Google for publishing news content without paying publishers. In Australia, Google pays news companies to publish content on its platform. In Canada, Google plans to remove links to Canadian news if a law requiring payments to news publishers goes into effect. If Google’s AI technology, which has been proven this time, is adopted by news publishers, it may be possible to avoid such problems.

Given how companies like today’s databanks Twitter, Reddit, and StackOverflow restrict content from being removed from their websites, training AI models will become even more difficult. Recently, 8,000 authors signed a letter asking companies like OpenAI, Google, and Meta to provide compensation for using their copyrighted works to train their models. Perhaps to avoid future data shortages and overcome all forms of legal disputes such as plagiarism and copyright, OpenAI and Google are now building a proactive shield for themselves.

unresolved frustration

While OpenAI sets the course for the future, we still have a long way to go to solve today’s problems. The company is rather in trouble. Recently, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) launched an extensive investigation into OpenAI’s activities, citing the risk of security breaches and exposure of personal data. Similar issues with personal data leaks led OpenAI to withdraw the feature less than two weeks after OpenAI released the Bing web browser feature in his ChatGPT mobile app.

With data tightened and accusations of diversion of inaccurate data mounting, how can OpenAI effectively work with news outlets, who have a basic need for factual and accurate information? Larger plans for media tie-ups are unclear at this point, but currently look like plans to save their skin from future predicaments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://analyticsindiamag.com/openai-and-google-are-out-to-control-newsrooms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos