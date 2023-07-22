Google Urges Gmail Users to Enable ‘Enhanced Safe Browsing’ for Faster, Proactive Protection





The Washington Post’s “Tech Friend” newsletter has the latest information about Google’s “Enhanced Safe Browsing” for Chrome and Gmail. This feature “monitors the web addresses of the sites you visit and compares them to Google’s constantly updated database of suspected fraudulent sites.” When you download a file, you can also check whether Google believes it may be a fraudulent document. In normal mode without Enhanced Safe Browsing, Google performs many of the same security checks. But the company may miss some of the rapid activity of criminals creating new fake websites minutes after another of his was blocked as a scam.

This enhanced security feature has been around for three years, but Google recently started sending messages to your Gmail inbox suggesting you turn on enhanced Safe Browsing.

Security experts said enabling this safety feature is a good idea, but it comes with trade-offs. The company already knows a lot about you, especially when you’re logged into his Gmail, YouTube, Chrome, or other Google services. When you turn on Enhanced Safe Browsing, Google can learn more about which sites you visit, even if you’re not signed in to your Google Account. It also collects some visual images from the sites you visit to scan for fraudulent site characteristics.

Google said it would only use this information to deter bad guys and train its computers to improve security for you and others. Your phone should decide if you’re willing to give up some of your privacy for extra protection from common crimes. Gmail users can turn this feature on or off at this URL. Google tells users that enabling the feature will provide “faster and more aggressive protection against dangerous websites, downloads and extensions.”

The Post reporter also asked Google why it didn’t automatically enable additional security, saying, “The company told me it wanted to ask for your permission because Google collects more data in its enhanced Safe Browsing mode.”

The paper added as an aside, “It’s not your fault that phishing scams are everywhere. Our entire online security system is insecure and stupid… Our goal should be to slowly replace broken online security systems with new technology that uses a variety of methods to verify identity, with the elimination of potentially criminal password systems.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.slashdot.org/story/23/07/22/0424224/google-urges-gmail-users-to-enable-enhanced-safe-browsing-for-faster-more-proactive-protection The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos