TEDx Berkshire visits Berkshire Innovation Center for first time, attracting hundreds | Central Berkshire





The Pittsfield Berkshire Innovation Center Saturday hosted TEDx Berkshires for the first time, one of the largest events since its inception in 2019, in a popular speaking series.

The series began in 2010 at the Winthrop Estate in Lenox before a small audience. Hundreds flocked to BIC on Saturday for a festival-style atmosphere. Saturday’s proceedings included notable speakers, local food, outdoor tents and screens to broadcast the talks.

Speaker Sienna Reese will give a talk at TEDx Berkshire at Pittsfield’s Berkshire Innovation Center, titled “Why Ask Mom If She Has Google? Parenting in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Stephanie Zolshan Berkshire Eagle

Ethan and Jamie Berg began producing the series in 2010, along with Marc Liponis. TEDx also came to her BIC thanks to Lenox’s Giovanna Fessenden. Fessenden, a local intellectual property and technology attorney, has been co-creating TEDx Berkshires for several years at the behest of Ethan Berg. Fessenden said she will join BIC’s board of directors in 2021, and she and Berg felt her BIC was a natural fit for the talk series.

Audience listening to speakers on the main stage during TEDx Berkshire at the Berkshire Innovation Center in Pittsfield.

Stephanie Zolshan Berkshire Eagle

“We are here to provide access to innovation, to resource companies and to create,” Fessenden told Eagle on Saturday. “TEDx is a similar organization that connects real-life problems with technology to solve environmental problems. It’s a symbiotic relationship.”

Stephen Boyd, CEO of Boyd Biomedical in Lee and Chairman of the Board of Directors of BIC, hosted and helped produce this year’s event.

Other speakers

bar parnell

The executive director of social good at VidMob, a creative technology company with offices in Pittsfield, spoke about the concept of aligning business goals with a larger social/environmental mission.

John Hurt

Dean of MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering and co-founder of VulcanForms, which is building the world’s largest 3D printing facility. Hart discussed the introduction of 3D printing on an industrial scale.

Chris Draft

He is the founder and chairman of the Christ Draft Family Foundation, which he set up after his wife Keesha died of lung cancer in 2011. Draft is a former National Football League linebacker who played from 1998-2009.

Charlotte McCurdy

A lecturer, designer, and researcher at Arizona State University, McCurdy teaches about the intersection of climate change and design. Her remarks focused on taking a carbon-centric approach when considering climate change.

Sibanga Dave

Co-Founder and CEO of PlenOptika, a startup that aims to leverage technology to address healthcare inequalities. Dave discussed how the tech industry’s prejudice of moving fast and breaking things doesn’t help bring about meaningful change in healthcare.

Nearly 200 people visited the BIC on Saturday. The majority of attendees watched the speaker’s remarks live from an outdoor tent. The main stage was a small room, and about 50 people including the event organizer welcomed the speakers.

Politicians, academics, entrepreneurs, tech and others made up Saturday’s line-up. One of the most famous is former state Senator Ben Downing, a Pittsfield native who served as Berkshire County representative for 10 years. Downing is vice president of public relations for The Engine, a venture fund and public benefit corporation founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Downing introduced the audience to his career in terms of his experience in combating climate change and working to increase access to clean energy. He defended the dogged optimism of those working on climate change, despite a series of defeats for the environmental movement.

Downing recalled that shortly after taking office, electricity prices in the area skyrocketed and several paper mills that had employed individuals for generations closed. He said instead of opting for the easy solution of building pipelines, he focused on building solar and other clean energy for the next generation.

Downings now works for The Engine, aiming to commercialize clean and green technology. While he acknowledges that the climate movement has a lot to do, he is hopeful thanks to the die-hard optimists he witnessed on the ground.

Sienna Rice, venture development manager at MassVentures, the state’s venture capital arm, spoke about how the Fourth Industrial Revolution has impacted what it means to be a child in today’s society, and how to better prepare children for the future.

An audience watches a speech from an outdoor tent during the TEDx Berkshire event at the Berkshire Innovation Center in Pittsfield.

Stephanie Zolshan Berkshire Eagle

Reese noted that he has visited BIC many times over the past six months and feels it is important to the region. Her talk is aptly titled, “Why Ask Mom If You Have Google?” It focused on the challenges of raising children ethically in the age of technology.

Jeremy Brissiel will host TEDx Berkshire on Saturday at the Berkshire Innovation Center in Pittsfield.

Stephanie Zolshan Berkshire Eagle

Reese said he didn’t want to rely on technology, but he wanted to lean in. I’m not teaching my son to compete with ChatGPT, I’m teaching him to lead ChatGPT, so values ​​become very important.

Reiss emphasized ethical considerations when dealing with artificial intelligence, surveillance, and genetic engineering.

According to Ted.com, TEDx Talks are local versions of TED Talks and are “completely planned and coordinated independently by each community.” TED talks, on the other hand, are aimed at audiences around the world.

Boyd, Fessenden and Sosne all said they hope to see TEDx Berkshire at BIC in the future.

“Now that we have multiple viewing stations, the ability to bring in technology and use it to disseminate information more effectively is another good reason to have TEDx Berkshire here at BIC,” Boyd told The Eagle on Saturday.

