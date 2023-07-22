Infinite Possibilities, Benefits and Risks of AI





On July 28, 2022, Google’s DeepMind released the structures of 200 million proteins, literally all that exists. It is said to be the most important achievement of AI so far: the solution to the protein folding problem.

Proteins are composed of linear chains of amino acids, and their 3D structure determines their function. Structural determination takes time. One of his computational methods for finding the optimal folded structure of a protein is to sample all possible configurations made at specific angles between peptide bonds. However, this is an impossible task, as a typical protein has about 10,300 configurations, and even with 1 million configurations examined per second, the total time required is unimaginable. This has resulted in savings of about 1 billion man-years.

DeepMinds AlphaFold made significant progress in 2020. We accurately predicted the structures of about 100 proteins at atomic resolution, and no other solution matched this feat. Many believe the protein folding problem is over.

In addition to publishing the research in Nature, DeepMind also decided to make the source code of the research results, the structure of the unknown protein, easily accessible so that more discoveries can be made. Already, this is supporting the Neglected Diseases Drugs Initiative (DNDi) to tackle the deadly Chagas disease and leishmaniasis. The accelerated drug discovery thanks to AlphaFold has enabled the development of new drugs for rare diseases of low commercial interest to pharmaceutical companies.

And many other benefits

In 2020, a robotic synthesizer read a research paper and produced the compounds described therein. With major advances in computational science and 3D protein structures, the discovery lab will be reduced to his AI synthesizer. Thousands of molecules or processes can be rapidly screened for specific functions. Robots characterize them to discover optimized strategies directed by non-human agents. This can change chemistry.

UNEP’s World Environment Situation Office (WESR) uses AI to collect and analyze real-time sensor data from thousands of sensors spread across 140 countries to predict carbon dioxide levels, glacier mass, sea level rise, biodiversity loss and more. Ultimately, we have a holistic understanding of the health of our planet.

new risks

Large language models such as ChatGPT built can produce great text, music, and art. However, they are not yet good at writing complex chemical equations or new formulas to explain phenomena. When AI finally gets there and creativity is no longer just for humans, the age of machines is upon us.

For the scientific enterprise, authorship may become irrelevant in the age of silicon-based agent discovery. A person who owns an agent may own knowledge.

Scientists warn that AI products should be used with caution. Tools like ChatGPT can help with literature search, but they don’t provide deep analysis and can miss the deep insights that are central to an article. Biases inherent in scientific endeavors can lead to the underrepresentation of minority opinions, and poor citations can lead to the loss of original thinking. Some journals offer authors to declare the use of AI tools in their publications, preventing ChatGPT from becoming an author with exceptions.

New paper mills could proliferate as AI makes it easier to compile and consistently present information. Thankfully, such text can be identified with new tools. Diagrams and images altered by AI create data conundrums and can be a nightmare for publishers. However, if used judiciously, AI can be a great help for authors to improve visualization, communicate effectively, and compile known facts.

AI split

AI can help democratize knowledge. But the transformation from knowledge to things requires infrastructure and resources. Advanced medicine and cutting-edge science are unlikely to thrive in a resource-limited environment. This has been known historically, but now there is a big difference. The infrastructure that enables advanced science is becoming increasingly sophisticated, and the gap between the haves and have-nots is widening dramatically. Clearly, the proliferation of AI can concentrate wealth and create inequality.

AI beings can write music, poetry, and manuscripts faster, and perhaps even better. This can create an erudite being. It can fundamentally change workplaces and organizations. How will productivity be measured in the age of AI? What will be the measure of individual and organizational excellence? The AI ​​divide will be much more acute than the digital divide.

act quickly

Governments at all levels urgently need to assess the impact of AI on society. They should form advisory groups to develop AI and data governance policy guidelines to guide institutions, industry and society. Similar efforts must be made at each institution. Responsible AI development requires a multidisciplinary environment. Certainly, the sooner you act, the better.

(T. Pradeep is a professor at IIT Madras, [email protected])

