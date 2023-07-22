AI is not safe





Leaders of America’s largest AI-focused companies, including Meta, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Anthropic, Inflection AI and OpenAI, met with President Biden on Friday and pledged to continue what they’ve already done to make AI secure, according to their own warped definition of security.

The conference can be seen as a sign that AI executives are dominating the conversation about the dangers posed by their products. Its dominance has led to the proliferation of hypothetical and macabre scenarios that this technology could bring in the long run.

Nitasha Tik explained the phenomenon in a recent article for The Washington Post. In recent years, she writes, Silicon Valley has been fascinated by clear visions of how superintelligence can fail. In such scenarios, AI is not necessarily sentient. Instead, it’s fixated on mundane goals like making paperclips and causing the extinction of humanity in order to optimize its mission.

Tech billionaires’ obsession with these narratives and threats correlates with their belief in long-termism. This idea can be understood as a philosophical answer to procrastination. It encourages the art of making short-term trade-offs for the vague but noble purpose of securing the long-term well-being of humanity.

Conveniently, this concept allows them to assert paternalistic and karmic excellence while continuing to develop profitable technology applications. Not only are they endowing the masses with life-optimizing technology, they are single-handedly ensuring that the technology they create will not go rogue and kill us all.

The White House may just accept the story as it is. President Biden said on Friday that the assembled executives are critical to ensuring that AI is developed responsibly and securely by design.

By adhering to these ideals, creators of mass AI applications will be able to control the narrative around AI risk and vice versa. The coining and popularization of terms such as ‘tuning’, which refers to the extent to which artificial intelligence follows the intentions of its human handlers, ignores not-so-sexy terms such as piracy and sexist and racist algorithms that are relevant to current practices in, if not artificial intelligence’s wildest future destinations.

On the other hand, in countries without national regulations on data privacy, let alone artificial intelligence, the most pressing challenge posed by AI is not risk. they are facts.

By focusing on grand, hypothetical threats, AI executives can continue to distribute user data, ignore the dangers of AI-generated misinformation and disinformation, and do other careless acts, all while sternly promising AI safety alongside the President of the United States.

AI safety makes a lot of sense. And it’s so ambiguous that everyone can use the same word and use it with different meanings. AI safety could potentially be used to communicate how people feel their work is safe, despite the capacity of large language models to perform some functions. That could mean that people of color believe algorithms aren’t being used to exclude them from job or mortgage applicants. It could amount to public trust that facial recognition won’t be used as evidence in an arrest, or it could simply mean that the user trusts the information she gets from ChatGPT.

But the debate about making AI safe ignores the fact that the data that makes up AI is completely unregulated in the United States. In congressional testimony in May, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman implored lawmakers to regulate the technology that has enriched him, and alluded to asking how.

Conveniently, like his colleagues at Friday’s photo session, his company already has a team in charge of AI risk management (OpenAI’s head of trust and safety stepped down on Friday), and it can be conveniently argued that they have developed safety standards that can be systematically incorporated into their business models.

Founded in a country that protects innovation and innovators above all else, AI companies have taken it upon themselves to design safety theories and standards that fit their moral and financial outlook. The underlying problem is that these unregulated waters existed and were waiting for them to enter.

The threat of AI posed by China’s domestic development will likely make Washington, D.C., more likely to stand in the way of those expected to innovate. In their view, winning the immersive US-China competition depends on it. This narrative omits the fact that China has stifled its own AI companies, sometimes to the detriment of profit generation and innovation.

While the Chinese government regulates technology mainly (but not completely) with an interest in controlling public opinion and behavior, the fact remains that the average American citizen is more likely to encounter unmarked deepfakes than the Chinese public. Ironically, synthetic images and synthetic text can arguably make a bigger difference in democracies where information informs public opinion, and public opinion determines election outcomes.

Both the White House and tech CEOs are well invested in delivering safe artificial intelligence (and optics), and it’s better than nothing that they’re willing to meet and willing to come up with voluntary measures that aren’t specific yet but generally sound positive. And it remains to be seen whether companies will develop more specific guidelines in the days and weeks ahead. Anthropic announced that it will soon share more concrete plans on cybersecurity, red teaming and responsible scaling.

But trying to make AI safe without data privacy regulations is like trying to regulate the consumption of wine in restaurants, but not like trying to regulate the commercial process of turning grapes into wine. You can check if the glass has the correct shape, but you have no way of knowing if the contents actually contain alcohol. It can also be toxic.

