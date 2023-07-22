ChatGPT Official Android App Coming Soon to Play Store [U]





OpenAIs ChatGPT has finally entered the mobile world with a new app on the App Store for iOS. With this, OpenAi promises that the ChatGPT app will soon come to Android.

Update 7/21: OpenAI has posted the official ChatGPT app on the Play Store, but it is not available for download yet. The app is available for download registration with a “coming soon” notification. Looking at the screenshot, you can see that it’s basically the same as the iOS app, as expected.

Here is our original coverage:

In fact, ChatGPT is basically a representation of what AI looks like to users. Built around real language models, OpenAI powers one of the most advanced AI chatbots in existence, allowing users to ask questions and have conversations with human-like processing. It’s so advanced, in fact, that even Microsoft uses it as the basis for Bing Chat, but it still has a long way to go in terms of replacing the source of truth with AI models.

Of course, it hasn’t existed on mobile devices in its native form for a long time, has had a handful of third-party developers at its fingertips, and most usage comes from web browsers. OpenAI has announced that the ChatGPT model is now available on the iOS App Store. Android users will see a small asterisk.

PS Android users, you are next! ChatGPT will be coming to your devices soon.

We don’t know what it means for OpenAI in the near future, but we can’t expect it to be too far in the future.

When the app came to Android, it was expected to have the same structure as the iOS apps available today. Paid users have access to a more powerful and advanced version of the language model GPT-4 with faster response times. Additionally, free users will be able to access He Whisper, the company’s speech recognition software, and sync it across multiple devices. Essentially, this app can now do everything a native app could do before.

This is all because Google aims to expand its AI footprint with new Labs such as Duet AI and Generative AI for Google Search. These features aren’t exactly chatbots, but search AI should theoretically be a great source of information, as long as the language model can distinguish between fact and fiction.

FTC: We use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2023/07/21/chatgpt-android-app/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos