Telly’s free TV is already shipping, but how “free” is it?

A free 55 inch TV sounds like a dream. All you have to do instead is watch ads. I signed up thinking I’ve been watching ad-supported TV for as long as I can remember, so it’s not a new concept.

What’s new about this “deal” is a free 55 inch TV with an advertising screen attached to the bottom. And free TVs are already shipping.

But certainly nothing is completely free. So how do you actually pay for a fancy 55-inch 4K TV? The answer to this question is the same as most things when we talk about the Internet. It means you are paying for your data.

The Telly dual-screen TV was first mentioned in the company’s campaign in May. Telly has announced plans to ship 500,000 free TVs by the end of 2023, and millions more in 2024.

Over 250,000 customers signed up for free 4K TVs in the first week of the campaign. Two-thirds of his subscribers are millennials or Gen Z, both of which are becoming increasingly difficult for advertisers to reach.

Telly announced that these TVs started shipping already last week, as well as several advertising partnerships with Magnite and Microsoft. The TV supports Spotify and LiveOne as audio streaming services.

Terry also announced that data measurement company Nielsen will license Terry’s data to collect and analyze proprietary viewership information that provides valuable insights to advertisers and TV producers.

Tely CEO and Founder Ilya Pozin said:

“Our disruptive, ad-supported business model makes TV completely free for consumers, but what is most exciting about Telly is the technology that allows our dual-screen TVs to get better with each update.

To book Tely, you must provide the company with your full name and shipping information, including a valid US phone number. Next, you need to download the Telly app and verify your account. There, you will need to agree to our data collection terms and complete a survey to collect your preferred information. This information helps the company create an advertising profile about you.

Please note that this data collection process takes place before you receive television.

Telly Chief Strategy Officer Dallas Lawrence explains the process: “Today, nearly every smart TV collects consumption and viewing data. The only major difference between the consumption and viewing data we collect and the data all major TV makers collect today is that we ask consumers to share their data up front and in return we give away $1000+ TVs for free.”

That might be the process by which viewers sign up, but when does it cross the line from mutual agreement to surveillance?

For example, Telly TV has a built-in camera system that customers can use for video conferencing, exercise apps, games and other motion tracking software.

I don’t like having a camera system, especially considering how many people already cover their laptop’s camera.

But Lawrence says the camera doesn’t record or transmit anything to Terry. It comes with a physical shutter that covers the camera, the customer has to tell the TV to open the shutter, and it also has a visual indicator that it’s in use.

Lawrence said the suite of features is just one example that “underscores our approach to consumer privacy and control.”

Here’s the problem: Many smart devices in our homes already collect data and sell it to data brokers. Yes, Alexa, I’m watching you.

We are knowingly signing up for this process, ‘accept and continue’ without reading the details, and handing data over to technology companies without being aware of the potential repercussions.

If I have the chance, I would like to try Telly TV as well. I’d love to see what happens in the process and would like to find out what the company does with my information.

But I also believe it’s important to consider how low-income households and viewers with limited awareness of the privacy issues at hand might be drawn into the deal, lured by the promise of “free TV” and the pitches of used-car salespeople.

Please look forward to how I get through this.

