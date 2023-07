Google, Microsoft and Others Agree to Voluntary AI Safety Measures

Seven of America’s largest artificial intelligence companies, including Google and Microsoft, have pledged to subject new AI systems to external testing before public release and to clearly label AI-generated content, U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Friday.

“These commitments, which both companies will implement immediately, underscore three fundamental principles: safety, security and trust,” Biden told reporters.

— Companies have a duty to make sure their technology is secure before releasing it to the public, Biden said. “That means testing the functionality of the system, assessing potential risks, and publishing the results of that assessment.

– Firms committed to prioritizing system security by protecting their models from cyberthreats, managing risks to U.S. national security, and sharing best practices and industry standards.

— Agreeing that companies have an obligation to earn people’s trust, label altered or AI-generated content, eradicate stigma and discrimination, strengthen privacy protections, and empower users to make informed decisions to protect children from harm.

— Companies agreed to find ways AI can help address society’s biggest challenges, from cancer to climate change, and invest in education and new jobs to help students and workers thrive from AI’s enormous opportunities.

Consent companies also include Amazon, Meta, OpenAI, Anthropic and Inflection.

These voluntary initiatives are only the first steps towards formulating and enforcing binding mandates adopted by Congress. White House background material says that delivering on this promise and minimizing the risks of AI will require new laws, regulations, oversight and enforcement. The administration will continue to take administrative action to advance bipartisan legislation to help America lead the way in responsible innovation and protection.

“In advancing this agenda domestically, we will work with allies and partners towards a strong international code of conduct governing the development and use of AI around the world,” the statement added.

The agreement states that companies undertaking this effort recognize that weaknesses and vulnerabilities may continue to exist in AI systems even after strong red teaming. They are working to establish bounty systems, contests, or prizes to encourage responsible disclosure of weaknesses, such as unsafe behavior, for in-scope systems, or to include AI systems in existing bug bounty programs.

There was some skepticism after the announcement. Citing James Steyer, founder and CEO of the nonprofit Common Sense Media, PBS said, “History will show that many tech companies are actually not walking on voluntary pledges to act responsibly and support strong regulation.”

