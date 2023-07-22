Dow Jones Futures: Microsoft, Google, Meta Earnings Big Test for AI, Market Rise





Dow Jones futures opened Sunday night alongside S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures, with Microsoft (MSFT), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) and Metaplatforms (META) headlining a big earnings week and the Federal Reserve (Fed) planning another rate hike.

X

The stock market rally has pushed the Dow Jones into a massive week-long rally, extending its longest winning streak in nearly six years. The S&P 500 also posted solid gains. However, the Nasdaq reversed after Thursday’s sharp sell-off led by Tesla (TSLA). Growth stocks have suffered losses, often large losses, but generally still look healthy.

Meanwhile, bank stocks have rebounded sharply. Industrials, travel and some pharmaceutical stocks performed well or solidly.

The market could be taking a breather and there aren’t many setups at the moment. So it’s not the best time to increase your exposure.

Earnings from Microsoft, Google and Meta are looming large in the market’s gains. Not only do these three tech giants collectively boast his nearly $5 trillion market cap, but their performance, guidance, spending plans and comments will be critical to his cloud computing, artificial intelligence, digital advertising and more.

This will have a major impact on suppliers such as Amazon.com (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA), cloud software businesses, and others, according to reports on Aug. 3.

Meanwhile, ServiceNow (NOW), General Electric (GE), Visa (V), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Boeing (BA), and General Motors (GM) are just a few of the other important companies.

Tesla, Nvidia and Meta stocks are featured on the IBD Leaderboard and CMG stocks are featured on the Leaderboard Watchlist. Microsoft stock is on the IBD’s long-term leader list. Tesla and NOW shares are on IBD 50. TSLA shares are in IBD Big Cap 20.

A video embedded in the article discusses weekly market trends and analyzes shares of Dow giants Microsoft, Boeing and Visa.

Fed meeting

The Fed will hold two days of meetings this week, with a policy announcement scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET. After the June moratorium, the Fed is overwhelmingly expected to raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point. But the real problem is the prospect of a rate hike this year. Fed policymakers expect two more rate hikes this year in June, but subdued inflation reports have heightened investor expectations that another rate hike after Wednesday is slim.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments at 2:30 p.m. ET are likely to provide clues about the rate outlook.

dow jones futures today

Dow Jones futures open Sunday at 6:00 pm ET along with S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures.

Note that overnight trading such as Dow Futures does not necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular stock market.

IBD experts analyze hot stocks during the stock market rally on IBD Live.

stock market rise

The stock market rally this week started out generally solid, but then diverged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.1% in last week’s stock market trading, finally surpassing its 2023 high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on a 10-day winning streak, the longest since August 2017. The S&P 500 index rose 0.8%, but growth was slow. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6% after Thursday’s 2.05% drop. The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 1.5% and is nearing its 2023 high.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) rose 1.35%, nearly doubling the S&P 500’s gains and just shy of its 2023 high.

The First Trust Nasdaq 100 Equal Weighted Index ETF (QQEW) rose 0.9%, mirroring the Nasdaq 100’s 0.9% decline.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed two basis points to 3.84%, but there were big daily moves.

US crude futures rose 2.3% to $77.07 a barrel, the fourth straight week of gains.

AI Stocks Lead These 5 Stocks Close to Buy Point

ETFs

Among growth ETFs, the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) fell 0.35% last week, while the Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunity ETF (BOUT) gained 0.7%. The iShares Expanded Tech Software Sector ETF (IGV) rose 0.1%, narrowing its gains for the week. Microsoft stock and ServiceNow are big IGV holdings. The VanEk Vector Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is down 2% after surging 5.4% the week before.

The SPDR S&P Metal Mining ETF (XME) rose 0.2% last week. The Global X US Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) rose 0.4% to a veritable all-time high. The US Global Jets ETF (JETS) rose 1.9%. The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) fell 1.5%. The Energy Select SPDR ETF (XLE) jumped 3.5%, while the Healthcare Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) surged 3.45%, its highest level since early January. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) rose 0.9% to a new all-time high.

The Financial Select SPDR ETF (XLF) surged nearly 3%, while the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) surged 7.5%.

Reflecting more speculative story stocks, the ARK Innovations ETF (ARKK) fell 1.3% last week while the ARK Genomics ETF (ARKG) rose. Tesla shares are the number one holding of all Ark Invest ETFs. TSLA shares fell 7.6% in a week of big downside trading, but are still comfortably above the 10-week line.

Top 5 Chinese stocks to watch right now

Microsoft, Google, Meta Earnings

Microsoft’s results and Google’s results will be released on Tuesday night, while Meta’s results will be released on Wednesday night.

Microsoft and Google provide insights on cloud computing. Google and Meta will offer tips on online advertising and social media, and next week Snapchat’s parent company Snap (SNAP) will be on board.

All three provide color on artificial intelligence. This is especially important because Microsoft is considered a leader in AI and has just announced pricing for various AI capabilities for enterprises. How soon will “AI” become a true growth engine for Microsoft? If Mr. Softy doesn’t see meaningful returns for some time, AI stocks, especially the more speculative ones, could see a general cooling.

Cloud-related comments from these three giants will be key for Amazon, which relies on Amazon Web Services for most of its profits. In addition to ServiceNow’s revenue, it could shake major software plays such as Datadog (DDOG), Dynatrace (DT), Cloudflare (NET) and MongoDB (MDB).

Meanwhile, for suppliers like Nvidia, Broadcom (AVGO) and Arista Networks (ANET), megacap guidance is key, especially on spending.

market rise analysis

Equity market gains still look strong, with major indices just hitting 52-week highs, solid breadth and mixed leadership. The Nasdaq fell sharply on Thursday but ended the week finding support at the 10-day line.

An orderly pause or pullback would be healthy as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are on the brink of extension.

A pause in the market will create new buying opportunities. Many leading stocks are extended. Many other companies are looking okay after big losses on Thursday, but it could take days or weeks to bounce back again.

Timing the Market with IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

what to do now

Now is not the best time to increase your exposure. The Nasdaq took a hit, but it won’t be long before it’s extended again. There are not many stocks in which I have positions. And this week’s results, along with the Fed meeting, could disrupt the rally of individual stocks, sectors and markets.

Investors should look at their portfolios, which holdings are profitable, and which big returns to expect from their affiliates. Consider holding various stocks until the end of the financial year or locking in all or part of the profits.

Stock market gains remain strong. Investors should watch how stocks react to earnings and other news this week. It doesn’t take long before many names start looking interesting again.

nasdaq 100 special rebalance

A special rebalancing of the Nasdaq 100 will take place before the market opens on Monday, reducing the dominance of the “Magnificent Seven” of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Google, Amazon, Metaplatform and Tesla stocks. MSFT stocks and Nvidia will lose the most weight in the index.

A special rebalance probably won’t have much of an impact on these giants. This news has been out for basically two weeks.

Read “The Big Picture” daily to stay on top of market direction and key stocks and sectors.

Follow Ed Carson (@IBD_ECarson) on Twitter for stock market updates and more.

