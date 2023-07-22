10 Books Every Tech Professional Should Read





Technical books are an influential resource containing a wide variety of information for both seasoned and novice technicians. Interestingly, iconic tech luminaries like Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates often talk about the benefits of reading and how it helped shape their intellectual minds.

There are a lot of daunting books out there, but technologists have to be intentional about their choice of books to read. Books that discuss opportunities, mindsets, mentalities, threats, solutions, and how to take advantage of them in the tech industry are a priority for technologists.

In this book, renowned software engineer and author Robert C. Martin educates readers about good code quality. He also suggests techniques that technical professionals can use to write amazing code.

The true value of this book may not be fully realized until you encounter a difficult coding problem that will test your expertise and time. Clean Coder highlights good coding practices and the reasons behind them.

You can find this book in our digital library where you can download books for free. This book is a good read for beginners and veterans looking to hone their skills and stay relevant in their chosen field.

While many believe artificial intelligence is a harmless innovation, Nick Bostrom analyzes the phenomenon differently. In his book Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies, he highlights the many ways AI could become an enemy in the future.

According to the book, the evolution of AI could ultimately lead to an existential dilemma for humanity. Bostrom argues that at some point artificial intelligence will match and surpass the human brain.

The tacit understanding is that it could well spin out of control and wreak havoc on the world as we know it. If you want to learn more about artificial intelligence, this book serves as a means of checks and balances for writing secure programs.

The world as we know it will surely change in the coming decades due to new technological trends. Kevin Kelly reinforces this idea by providing a blueprint for the future.

Simply put, this book foregrounds 12 technology trends that will shape the future and suggests ways to capitalize on them. We always emphasize that information is power. Knowing these inevitable trends is a great way to secure your future career.

This book is an exciting read for tech industry newbies and veterans alike. Plus, as Kevin Kelly’s book suggests, you can stay on top of trends with his website and app that recommends cool new books.

Peter Thiel has a background in starting startups and working their way through to success. Zero to One shares valuable insights on how to build a successful startup while providing a great reading experience.

There is an increasing proportion of start-ups in the technology industry. Unfortunately, only a few survive the maturation stage. The book suggests that there are still uncharted territories and undiscovered gold mines in every industry, including technology.

Zero to One is a must-read for tech professionals planning to launch a startup, or who have already launched one. It’s also a good read for beginners who want to start with the right mindset, and for veterans aspiring to be startup owners. Zero to One adheres to existing theories and ideas while defending progressive thinking.

While more and more women are challenging the status quo and advancing in various fields, there are only a handful of women who can thrive in tech. The Future of Tech Is Female highlights the challenges women face in the tech industry and the factors that keep them from reaching the top of their careers.

In this book, the authors call for a better stance on assigning leadership roles to women in tech and suggest viable ways to make it happen. If you are interested in gender equality, this book is a treasure trove for you.

Hackers and Painters is a collection of essays touching on various technology concepts. It reveals the use of programming languages ​​as creative tools and touches on their potential to bring wealth to programmers.

Paul Graham uses a prosaic form to offer glimpses of what he calls the “Intellectual Wild West” and help readers unravel it. The book simplifies technical concepts such as hacking, programming languages, and other related terminology, making it perfect for beginners and veterans alike.

Plus, if you can’t get a hard copy of a book like Hackers and Painters, you can always listen to free audiobooks in apps other than Audible.

Venture into the world of crowdfunding, machine learning and big data through the futuristic lens of Andrew McAfee’s Machine, Platform, Crowd: Harnessing Our Digital Future.

This book creatively touches on the myriad of challenges and opportunities that come with technological advancement in the 21st century. This book looks at the digital revolution and anticipates the changes that will come with it. Not all are good.

Temporary trends often reflect the tastes of content creators and the tastes of books they read, but technologists are at the helm of innovation and evolution, and your choices as tech professionals are now more important than ever. Beginners will benefit most from this book, but it’s also an excellent read for veterans.

Ghost in the Wires: My Adventures as the World’s Most Wanted Hacker chronicles the misadventures of world-renowned hacker and social engineer Kevin Mitnick. The book chronicles Mitnick’s exploits that have forced governments and large corporations to rethink how they protect their data.

It covers everything from Mitnick’s early days making fake phone calls to the eventual development that saw him fleeing the law by hacking a large corporation.

Portraying hacking as an art form, Ghost in the Wires tells a thrilling tale of adventure and suspense that offers a fun glimpse into the difficult field of hacking. An exhilarating read for beginners looking to enter the world of hacking and veterans looking to rekindle their passion.

This is a book about artificial intelligence and how it has roots in almost every area of ​​human activity. Max Tegmark’s Life 3.0 explores the future of humans, the possible impact of AI in everyday life, and how it will impact crime rates, unemployment rates, and society.

In a nutshell, the book explores how stakeholders can preserve AI’s benefits while minimizing its drawbacks and possible social erosion. Worth reading for both newbies and veterans in the field of artificial intelligence, as it helps you stay ethical.

Surprisingly, Ernest Cline’s Ready Player One is fiction. While non-fiction books dominate the tech book space, one notable fiction book is Ready Player One.

It mainly explores the theme of escapism. Set in his dystopian 2045, it focuses on protagonist Wade Watts venturing into the world of games and virtual reality to escape the harsh reality.

Check out the book review website, this is one of the highest rated fiction books based on games and virtual reality. This isn’t your typical tech book, but it’s a great read to relieve stress and warn techies about the impact their creations can have on the lives of ordinary people.

An inspirational book for techies

As you embark on your journey to expand your reading horizons, don’t forget to read some daunting and exciting technical books. A great tip is to read a combination of books that improve technical knowledge and soft skills.

Furthermore, don’t let the price of these books hold you back from expanding your knowledge. There are always options to find used books and free audiobooks online. Remember, it’s an investment in yourself that will pay off in the end.

