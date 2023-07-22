Google has already deleted your photo album archive, but you still have time to restore it. Here’s how:





Hours later, Google fulfilled its threat. Albums eliminated his archives, a sort of mixed bag that contained photos of defunct services such as old hangouts. Google gave him a month to see what’s there and rescue it, but if you left it to the end and forgot to keep it safe, good news. It means that backups can still be created.

A final warning to stragglers: If you had photos in a Google Album Archive, you won’t be able to access the web version of that archive, but you’ll still be able to download backups using Google Takeout. However, according to information from Google, photos can disappear from there at any time, so we advise you to hurry.

Last chance to recover photos

It took several hours longer than expected, but the album’s archives have gone down in history. rest assured. This has nothing to do with Google Photo Albums. The Album Archive was a mixed bag where Google published a collection of photos of discontinued products, from Google+-era old Hangouts screenshots to Picasa Web Albums.

The album archive website no longer exists, but all is not lost. In the first place, the photos posted there are of products that will continue to exist, and are also preserved in the new products. For example, your Blogger photo is still on Blogger, and your old profile picture is in your Google account settings.

The album archive shows this message today

However, anything that is there will disappear from the disappeared product. For example, Hangouts screenshots and photos that haven’t been migrated to Google Chat are the oldest. Google used to offer the option to download albums from the album archive itself, but that option is no longer available.

At least for now, you can download backups on Google Takeout. Album archives are still available. Google has officially announced that he will be available for download until July 19th, and since that date has already passed, we cannot guarantee that it will be preserved for a long time.

The process is easy. Open the Google Takeout website and[すべてのチェックを外す]Click[アルバム アーカイブ]must have a check box next to it. Then press “Next Step” at the bottom.

You can leave the export options as is. Just press “Create Export” and wait. The content of album archives is usually very short, so the export usually takes a few minutes, but you don’t have to stare at the screen. You will receive an email notification from Google.

This email contains a link to download the file. This downloads a backup copy of the album archive in his ZIP file containing a folder corresponding to each album he owned.

For example, albums that belong to Hangouts are in the Hangouts folder, and each album contains a corresponding photo and its metadata in a JSON file.

If you don’t want to lose these photos, we recommend downloading a backup copy as soon as possible. This product may also be removed from Google Takeout in the near future.

Images | Includes elements from Nhi Nguyn Tng and Jan from Pixabay

