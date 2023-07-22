How cloud cost optimization can help solve the tech hiring crisis





For workers outside the tech industry, the big resignations are over. Voluntary employee turnover is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, and employers no longer report significant recruitment and retention challenges for most roles they faced a year or two ago.

However, technology jobs are a different story. As Gartner points out, “the tech talent shortage isn’t over yet.” Demand for technology talent still far outstrips supply, and Gartner expects this trend to continue through at least 2026.

This means that developing a strategy for hiring and retaining technology workers remains critical when helping manage a business that relies on workers with technology expertise. If you don’t have enough technical people on your staff, you risk falling behind as you fail to build and maintain the systems you need to keep your business competitive.

We may not have all the answers on how to hire and retain skilled technicians, but we do have one important suggestion. Optimizing your cloud spend.

While reducing cloud spending may not seem like a major direct impact on a company’s ability to find and retain skilled tech workers, the link between optimizing cloud costs and successful hiring runs deeper than one might think.

Learn the factors behind the ongoing tech hiring challenges and how cloud cost optimization can help reduce challenges.

What Causes the Tech Hiring Crisis?

The main reason why finding and retaining talented tech talent remains so difficult is simple, at least at a high level. There is a shortage of people with the right skills across the market, and companies are taking on more roles in areas such as software development and IT than the candidates who fill them.

But digging deeper into the issue reveals that the problem is more than just a mismatch between supply and demand for workers. It also comes with changing expectations of the technology that technical employees will be dealing with. Today’s engineers want to build great things with the latest and greatest technology, but companies that aren’t in a position to do so will struggle to hire.

Salary is also part of the story. Salaries are generally on the rise, making it harder for companies on tight budgets to compete for tech talent.

The turmoil of the economy over the past year also complicates matters. Rising borrowing rates and economic uncertainty mean that organizations in general now face much more pressure to contain costs than they did about a year ago. And since hiring freezes and layoffs are one of the easiest ways to cut costs quickly, the current economic climate has increased employee fears about losing their jobs or reducing team size.

This creates a tendency for employees with in-demand technology skills to seek out new job opportunities, and makes it difficult for companies that have hired and retained talented employees to retain them.

Cloud Cost Optimization as a Tool for Hiring and Retaining Technicians

Now let’s talk about how optimizing your cloud spend can help you overcome the challenges just listed.

Reducing cloud spending provides two key benefits that lead to increased ability to hire and retain skilled technical workers.

Freed up financial resources can be directed towards labor costs. Spending less on the cloud means more money can be spent on employee salaries, increasing the chances of success in competing for a limited supply of workers. Cloud he cost optimization efforts tend to drive technology innovation as companies adopt new technologies to reduce cloud spending while improving performance. As a result, companies have the latest and greatest technology, exactly what their skilled employees want to use.

In other words, cloud cost optimization makes it easier to pay your best employees more for their work, while also allowing you to build and run more modern systems, so you can deliver more interesting work.

It’s also worth emphasizing that you don’t have to cut your cloud spending by 20-30% to realize these benefits. Even if you cut your annual budget by a few hundred thousand dollars, it would be enough to increase your engineers’ salaries by perhaps 25%, giving you a significant edge over your competitors in hiring talent.

Additionally, having a culture of cost optimization and cloud platform modernization can help reduce current employee anxiety about the company’s direction. Employees are less likely to seek opportunities elsewhere when they know that company leaders are making smart decisions about which technology to use and how to use it.

Conclusion

Of course, I’m not saying that optimizing your cloud spending will solve all your adoption and retention problems by itself. But the more effectively you spend your cloud budget and the more modern the cloud technologies and platforms you employ, the better positioned you are to recruit and retain skilled workers.

About the author:

WillySennottis is VP of FinOps at Vega Cloud. With over 25 years of experience in financial, marketing and business analytics data, he helps clients and companies drive revenue growth, improve cost efficiency and allocate capital effectively. At Vega Cloud, he leads the FinOps practice and helps drive company-wide strategy and product roadmaps.

