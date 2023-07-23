Tech
Google Salary Data Leak Reveals Incredible Salaries for Engineers, Managers, etc. Here’s What They’ll Earn in 2022 – Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
A leaked spreadsheet from Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL Google has revealed salary data for more than 12,000 US-based employees in 2022. Data reveals that the tech giant’s highest earner is the software engineer, with a base salary of $718,000 for him.
The leaked data showed a correlation between employee tenure and salary levels, according to an insider report. Those who held higher-level positions for longer periods of time generally earned higher salaries.
For example, the highest paid software engineer in the dataset was a Level 7 employee with a base salary of $718,000. On the other hand, most of the software engineers listed report base salaries ranging from $100,000 to $375,000.
The report noted that a Google employee’s income includes not only a base salary, but also stock options and bonuses. For a software engineer, the maximum equity he could receive in 2022 was $1.5 million.
According to Insider, here are the details of how much Google paid its employees in various departments:
Top 10 highest base salaries
Software Engineer: $718,000
Engineering Manager (Software Engineering): $400,000
Enterprise direct sales: $377,000
Corporate Lawyer: $320,000
Sales Strategy: $320,000
UX Design: $315,000
Government and Public Policy: $312,000
Research Scientist: $309,000
Cloud Revenue: $302,000
Program Manager: $300,000
Basic salary for sales positions
Enterprise direct sales: $377,000
Sales Strategy: $320,000
Cloud Revenue: $302,000
Sales – Product Specialist: $240,000
Enterprise Sales Engineer: $226,000
Enterprise Sales Engineering Specialist: $212,000
Account Executive: $211,000
Account Manager: $209,000
Sales – Web Solutions Engineer: $206,000
Media Account Specialist: $160,000
Basic salary for business positions
Strategy and Operations: $268,000
Business Intelligence: $250,000
Business Analyst: $243,000
Business operations: $230,000
Business Program Management: $223,000
Business Solutions and Insights: $220,000
Amount raised: $211,000
Business Systems Analyst: $198,594
Functional Strategy: $190,000
Global Client Services: $175,000
Basic salary for technical positions
Technical Solution Consultant: $282,000
Technical Program Management: $279,000
Technical Solution: $261,000
Technical Solutions Engineer: $247,000
Technical Writer: $198,500
Technical Operations: $113,600
