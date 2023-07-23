



The White House and Big Tech Companies Announce Commitments on AI Management

Posted by Deepa Shivaram | Posted on Saturday, July 22, 2023

<< Back to <

Washington, DC (NPR) The presidents and CEOs of big tech companies developing artificial intelligence have agreed on several promises to share, test and develop new AI technologies, according to the White House.

Google, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, OpenAI, Anthropic and Inflection will meet at the White House on Friday to announce a voluntary agreement. President Biden will also speak.

President Biden is pictured with leaders on artificial intelligence during a visit to San Francisco on June 20. On Friday, the White House announced voluntary agreements with tech companies to manage AI. [Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP via Getty Images]”American companies lead the world in innovation, and they have a responsibility to do it and continue to do it, but they also have an equal responsibility to ensure their products are safe, secure and reliable,” White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zientz said in an interview with NPR.

But there is no precise outline of how the White House can hold companies accountable if they don’t live up to their promises.

“We will use all federal tools to enforce these promises and standards. We also need laws,” Zientz said.

White House officials said they are working closely with Congress on an AI bill to regulate the technology, as well as on administrative actions that will be announced in the coming weeks.

What does the promise include?

The tech companies’ efforts are all about information sharing, testing and transparency with both governments and the public. But Friday’s announcement didn’t reveal too many details.

For example, we are working on developing a mechanism to allow users to recognize through a watermark that content has been generated by artificial intelligence. Companies also said they would try to avoid prejudice and discrimination and protect privacy.

Companies also promise to have their AI systems tested through third parties before they are released. An example of this will take place next month at the DEF-CON Hacking Convention in Las Vegas. Some companies, such as Google and OpenAI, will be encouraged by the White House to test their AI systems there. Beyond that, there is no clear outline of who the third-party checks will be and how they will be selected.

But the White House says these agreements are just the first step.

“While the efforts companies are making are a good start, this is just the beginning,” Zientz said. “The key here is execution and execution for these companies to perform well and earn the trust of the public.”

Critics say tech giants shouldn’t be at the center of the debate

Some AI experts have expressed concern that big tech companies are leading the debate on AI regulation.

The White House is also holding sessions to hear from civil rights leaders and trade union leaders about how AI will impact their jobs.

But Ifeoma Ajunwa, a law professor at Emory University who studies the intersection of technology and work, said he was disappointed that those with a financial stake in AI development were at the forefront of the White House announcement on AI.

“We also want to make sure we include other non-profit voices,” she said. “We should definitely invite corporate leaders and tech titans into this conversation, but they should not lead the conversation.”

There are also concerns that putting larger, more established companies at the center of the new deal could favor those companies and hold back small and medium-sized start-ups.

“The big incumbents can play certain tricks to their advantage, but the new entrants have no say,” said Victor Menardo, a professor of political economy at the University of Washington. “Big companies love to do this kind of thing because it’s already established. So they’re like, ‘Oh, traffic rules are going to benefit us.'”

White House officials declined to confirm in a call with reporters on Thursday whether any new companies beyond the seven signatories would join the deal.

“We expect other companies to understand that they also have obligations to meet safety and trust standards. And they may choose, and we welcome them to choose to join these commitments,” a White House official said.

Copyright 2023 NPR. For more information, please visit https://www.npr.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://woub.org/2023/07/22/the-white-house-and-big-tech-companies-release-commitments-on-managing-ai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos