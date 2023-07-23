This edible battery could power a world of diagnostics and sustainable energy





Edible batteries could be a revolutionary product for monitoring the gastrointestinal tract.

Italian Institute of Technology

As you can imagine, any Italian city is a gastronomic delight, and the Italian port city of Genoa is one such example.

Pesto, a green sauce made from basil, is a Genoese original, as are ariotelli, a garlic sauce, and prestinsua, a type of cheese. The city is also known for its abundance of delicious seafood dishes such as anchovies, octopus and marlin.

Today, Genoa is also home to the world’s first edible batteries made from various materials such as beeswax and seaweed.

This battery may not be on the menus of many of Genoa’s fine dining restaurants, but just by blending into your digestive tract, it might one day save your life, or at least require expensive surgery.

bowel reaction

The digestive tract (where food is crushed and digested) is one of the most important parts of the body’s system. Research shows that properly treating the brain has a direct and profound impact on brain health and function.

Therefore, any problem with this tube, which consists of the colon (large intestine), rectum, small intestine, stomach, esophagus, throat, and mouth, should be addressed immediately.

One of these digestive scourges is colon cancer, the leading cause of death among middle-aged men and women today. Survival depends on early detection.

Unfortunately, most exams in the gastrointestinal area require a thin camera-tipped tube either sent down the throat into the small intestine or through the rectum into the colon, neither of which is a pleasant experience.

But a less common, but innovative and increasingly attractive method is to send a camera encased in a tiny capsule in the form of a vitamin pill along with a silver oxide battery on its maiden voyage into the intestines.

Part secret service spy camera and part Jedi starfighter, the pill is primarily used to examine the small intestine in a process called capsule endoscopy, taking pictures at a rate of six per second as they pass through the digestive tract and are transmitted wirelessly to an electronic belt worn by the patient.

This process seems great so far, but there is a problem. Orally ingested devices, as amazing as they are, require medical supervision during administration and can sometimes get stuck in a mountain of guts.

Out of nowhere, we went from affordable, routine cancer screenings to surgery and expensive medical bills.

food for health

But what if the camera pill was made of harmless material, and somehow quietly melted into nothingness after completing its mission?

Italian researchers at the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT-Italian Institute of Technology) have developed a battery that can power devices such as pill cameras, using materials found in a foodie’s pantry.

The Italian researchers used riboflavin, a key substance required for cell growth and function, as the battery’s negative electrode. Riboflavin is found in a variety of foods, including red meat, almonds, and spinach.

Quercetin, an important antioxidant found in fruits and vegetables such as onions, grapes, berries, and broccoli, was chosen as the cathode.

Activated charcoal, used to treat poisoning, was used to increase conductivity, and water-based solutions acted as electrolytes.

The researchers used seaweed as a separator commonly used to prevent short circuits in batteries.

For the electrodes, I used edible gold leaf, which is used when baking cakes and pastries.

The entire unit was then wrapped in beeswax.

This carefully crafted piece of ingenuity can operate at 0.65 volts, low enough to be unaffected by a human ingestion, yet has enough voltage to power a small LED for a short period of time.

power to move forward

The researchers leading this promising edible battery experiment offer a few caveats. A battery housing made of beeswax is a good proof-of-concept, but needs to be scaled down a bit for real-world applications.

This edible battery is made from beeswax, gold laminate, almonds, activated carbon, seaweed, ethylcellulose and quercetin.

Importantly, this edible battery is just one of many emerging solutions leading the edible revolution in healthcare, including edible pH sensors, radio frequency filters, and edible tablets for intrabody communication. These are all recent advances pushing the boundaries of complex edible electronic systems.

Many of these advances are urgently needed in the fields of pharmacology and health diagnostics, where battery-powered devices and sensors could monitor our internal organs and provide information about food quality.

Today’s regular batteries are made up of toxic substances and cannot do their job. Ingestible, non-toxic batteries also play an important role in children’s toys.

But most importantly, these edible batteries offer a path to a more sustainable future where almost anything that needs energy is powered by a clean grid via batteries.

Lithium is currently the driving force behind clean technology, and mining it to meet demand poses significant sustainability challenges. Of the 88 million tons of lithium buried deep in the Earth’s core, he is only a quarter economically viable to mine. Still, heavy metal contamination of groundwater is an ongoing threat. And this does not take into account the significant loss of wildlife habitat and general environmental destruction.

So this small, edible step on sustainable batteries could spark a bigger movement.

“Although our edible battery will not power electric vehicles, it demonstrates that batteries can be made with safer materials than current lithium-ion batteries. We believe this edible battery will inspire other scientists to produce safer batteries for a truly sustainable future,” said Ivan Ilic, one of the paper’s co-authors.

The researchers’ paper, “Edible Rechargeable Batteries,” was recently published in Advanced Materials, where they described a proof-of-concept battery cell.

