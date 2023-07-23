Android tablets can’t beat iPads — 3 things Google can do to compete





The tablet market continues to grow, much like our world, but let’s be honest, there are only a few that hit the mark perfectly. These slates seem to understand their purpose and function, and stay where they are without trying to be laptop replacements.

I hate to say it, but Apple’s iPad Air and Pro are the pinnacle of tablets, and I’ve used both for work and leisure to enjoy content. I have also used both professionally while shooting photos and videos and they worked perfectly for some functions. I even used an iPad Pro to edit videos in DaVinci Resolve (sigh).

Why are you sighing? I’ve been a staunch supporter of Google’s Android OS since its inception. I also owned my first G1 Google phone.

I was anti-Apple because I found everything about Apple, like the iPhone and MacBook, to be elitist, and because Apple’s tech owners tend to be domineering and obnoxious, and now I’m one of them. Long live the elite!

But I’ve had my hopes up for a good Android-based tablet for a while. A recent review of the OnePlus Pad was very inspiring for me, as it hits the mark with everything many have failed to achieve.

It’s a very good tablet, but it’s still not an iPad. You can’t edit videos at the scale you need, but you can edit documents all day long or play games. I should add that the Amazon Fire tablet seems to fully understand its position and Amazon is doing a great job with tablets.

Because the Android OS is available to everyone, the Android tablet market is saturated with an endless sea of ​​garbage, which has led many tech journalists and the general public to think Android tabs are terrible and useless. Many also believe that the iPad is a damned demonic device drawn from Satan’s ninth wheel of iniquity, a smoldering hot scam, a laptop wannabe tossed back to its original hellish place.

Anyway, after some thought, I have three ideas that I wish someone at Google would pass on so that Android tablets can get better in the future (it won’t, nobody cares what I think, ask any 13-year-old). Maybe they can use this as a guide to what serious tablet users want and need.

Continuously improve Google Workspace

Like many people, I moved from Microsoft Office to Google Workspace. Over the last few years, most companies I’ve worked for have transitioned, and Google has created a great environment similar to MS Office, making it easy to share work and collaborate freely, so the transition went very smoothly.

Good workspace, but not perfect. Sometimes its limitations are so frustrating, or you have to download extensions that give you a willy because you’re afraid you’ll get infected and be bombarded with ads all day while you’re trying to read through this endless pile of documents.

Sometimes the answer is yes, but most of the time it’s no. Be very careful which extension you choose. However, as Workspace continues to improve and as Google continues to adapt Workspace to perfectly meet the needs of most users, we hope extensions will become less necessary.

Having a native PDF editor would be nice. Sure, you can edit PDFs in Google Docs, but it doesn’t work naturally and it’s a pain. Photo editing within Workspace is absolutely terrible and needs a lot of improvement.

Finally, I’m an early adopter of Gmail, and like many people, I love free, so I’ve always loved Gmail. Free is best. But because I’m sitting here constantly shutting down tons of ads showing up on my free gmail account, like silver seniors ads, prostate cancer ads, and endless streams of shopping ads that make you want to live off the grid by making your own clothes out of coconut shells.

Hardware standard setting

Another big problem with Android tablets is the lack of hardware standards for manufacturers, as anyone can put the OS into any device they can. Well, cheap tabs make great e-readers (in some cases), but devices that load lightweight content often need more than that.

On Android tablets, we’ve seen Android displays barely going from HD (720p) to 4K. See, no one wants to watch anything in his 720p, not even my elderly uncles and aunts. They want crisp, clean images, bright colors, high contrast, and smooth touch interfaces. I know because they told me. By the way, be careful if you’re building a device for retirement. Don’t treat them like a kid with an arthritic thumb. they hate it Offer the quality they’ve earned and the kind of strong specs you’d find in a tablet aimed at young people. My Titi and Tio also like making TikTok dance videos.

If Google sets the hardware standard, tablets will get a big upgrade too. What makes Apple’s iPad a great tablet has a lot to do with hardware standards. Apple’s tablet combines powerful specs (Bionic chipset, solid-state camera) that can handle the kind of applications that many would want his Android tablet to run. Because, let me be clear, I’ve had a handful of Android tablets in my life, and while they’ve been pretty good, they’ve fallen short of the lofty realms that Apple has created. All Google needs to do is set the standard for chipsets, cameras, and RAM, which will take the entire Android experience to the next level. Hardware standards help, but there’s another big reason why the Android tab continues to fail massively.

The Google Play Store has more infected people than pirate ship crews in the 1800s

The Google Play Store is a leaky pirate ship that spreads more viruses than it conquers settlers. The Google Play Store is like a smallpox-infested app store, where you can endlessly browse history and share articles to prove your point, but this one is so well-known that you have to turn away.

Google’s Play Store also needs better developer standards. The Apple App Store is more of a fortress in comparison, but every now and then an uninvited horde of Infected savages stands ready to challenge and defeat the code-ninja monks who live in the dark and inaccessible realm behind Cupertino’s circular ramparts. Apple always reacts to security threats faster than Bruce Lee’s one-inch punch.

Meanwhile, just recently, it was noted that over 60,000 infected apps roam freely within the Play Store like sick buffaloes. In May, we reported that over 620,000 Android users were infected with subscription Trojans, but there’s a lot more to come. There are always new stories about infections from Google’s app store. The Play Store should be renamed Walk-in Clinic or Play at your own Risk Camp. This happens all too often and Google should be ashamed of themselves.

Google needs to do more to regulate what internet terrorists upload to its app store. It also requires a little bit of developer reins to ensure the app is secure, which in turn protects user data. If at some point Google becomes liable, consumers may find ways to hold the company accountable in court.

final thoughts

I’ll try to be as concise as possible here. Google needs to revamp its ship a bit. Android is a great operating system, but it can be more secure. I personally love the Oxygen skins found on OnePlus devices. In my experience, it’s solid, secure, and works great.

Suppose Google can keep improving Workspace to make it the best productivity suite, establish higher minimum standards for Android tablet hardware, and clean up the Google Play Store. In that case, Android tablets could become more credible rivals to the iPad. Now I have to make a TikTok on my iPad. Have a nice weekend.

