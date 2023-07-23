Birmingham Tech Week to resume in October





Birmingham Tech Week, the UK’s largest regional tech festival, takes place from 16th to 20th October.

The event will feature over 25 sessions and 150 speakers, including technology founders, government officials and industry experts.

Over the five days, approximately 7,500 attendees are expected to gather at venues across the West Midlands, including HSBC Headquarters, Bond Digbeth, The Exchange and the ICC.

Highlights of this year’s event include a Leadership Summit, Digital Skills Symposium, Black Tie Dinner and Awards.

The non-profit organization behind the festival, Tech West Mids (formerly Birmingham University of Technology), will work closely with founding backers HSBC UK, Goring WLG and the University of Warwick to showcase the region’s technological prowess at what will be the largest event since its inception in 2019.

The West Midlands are home to nearly 6,000 technology companies, employing a diverse workforce of over 38,000 people, contributing to an ecosystem currently worth over $15 billion to the economy.

Birmingham Tech Week will cover topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Augmented Reality and much more.

Events include advice on access to finance, global exports, digital skills and more.

HSBC UK is a sponsor of Birmingham Tech Week, CEO Ian Stewart said: Birmingham companies play a key role in driving innovation and digital solutions to meet rapidly evolving customer needs.

As a leading bank for businesses in the innovation economy, HSBC UK is delighted to support Birmingham Tech Week.

Our financial strength, international network and digital capabilities create an ideal environment to open opportunities for technology companies not only in Birmingham, but across the UK and around the world.

BGF CEO Andy Gregory added: “Birmingham Tech is delighted to sponsor Week 2023.”

The Midlands is rapidly establishing itself as a global technology hub, and BGF is committed to supporting and funding the scale-up of further high-growth technologies across the region.

Having invested over 600 million in Midland since 2011, I have always been impressed by the ambition and tenacity of Birmingham’s tech companies.

By backing initiatives like Birmingham Tech Week, we hope entrepreneurs and executive teams in the region will have even more of the support, connections and knowledge-sharing they need to scale up and compete on the world stage.

Leading companies back Birmingham Tech Week as sector investment rises

Since the inaugural Birmingham Tech Week in 2019, the festival has grown 20% year-on-year, featuring talks and voices from the West Midlands’ leading innovators and entrepreneurs.

This year’s speakers include Microsoft, Accenture, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and West Midlands Mayor Andy Street.

Yannis Maos (pictured), CEO of TechWM and Birmingham Tech Week, MBE, said: “At TechWM, we are on a mission to connect, scale and transform the region’s tech sector, and Birmingham Tech Week is working to do just that.”

Shout out to the best minds in the industry

We applaud the efforts of all of us and, as a result, are committed to making the West Midlands a global tech hub.

This year’s event is set to be the biggest ever, and I’m really looking forward to seeing the completed work and how the audience will react to it.

