Xiaomi Smart TV 32A, Smart TV 40A, Smart TV 43A with Google TV and 20W Speakers launched in India: Prices, Specifications





The Xiaomi Smart TV A Series was launched in India on July 21st. The new smart TV lineup has his three screen sizes of 32 inches, 40 inches and 43 inches and works with Google TV. All TVs in the series include Xiaomi’s own Vivid Picture Engine, with 20 W speakers in addition to Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X support. The Xiaomi Smart TV A series variant is powered by the quad-core A35 chipset. It has a Full HD display with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage. Smart TVs also support YouTube, PatchWall and Chromecast. It comes with the new PatchWall+ support, giving users access to his 200+ live TV channels at no extra charge.

Xiaomi Smart TV A Series, price and availability in India

Xiaomi Smart TV A series prices in India start from Rs. 14,999 for the base Xiaomi Smart TV 32A model with a 32-inch screen. As an introduction privilege, it can be purchased for 1,000 yen. 13,999. The 40 inch Xiaomi Smart TV 40A is priced at Rs. The 43-inch Xiaomi Smart TV 43A in India is priced at Rs 22,999. 24,999.

All new models will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and retailers from 12pm IST on July 25th.

Xiaomi Smart TV A series specifications, features

In terms of specs, the Xiaomi Smart TV 32A, Xiaomi Smart TV 40A and Xiaomi Smart TV 43A run on Google TV with Xiaomi’s own Patchwall UI. Integration with Google TV allows users to stream apps and access live TV on their home screen. They have built-in Google Chromecast functionality, allowing users to stream movies, shows, and more directly from their phones to their TVs.

In addition, Xiaomi has incorporated its new PatchWall+ service, which offers over 200 live channels for free, into its latest smart TVs. It also offers IMDb integration, live TV, universal search, and kids mode with parental lock. YouTube’s integration into PatchWall allows the user to view his PatchWall[音楽]You can find YouTube Music content directly from the tab.

The latest TVs have full HD displays and are powered by the company’s own Vivid Picture Engine. It features 20W speakers and supports Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X. As we mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi Smart TV A series models are powered by a quad-core A35 chip with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage. It is a metallic design with a minimal bezel.

Wireless connectivity options for the new Xiaomi Smart TV A models include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. The TV also includes two HDMI ports with ARC and ALLM support, two USB 2.0, AV, and headphone jacks.

The Xiaomi Smart TV 32A, Smart TV 40A and Smart TV 43A also include the new Xiaomi Bluetooth Remote with features like quick mute, quick wake and quick settings. The former allows viewers to mute the TV by double-tapping the volume down key, and turn on the TV in seconds using the Quick Wake feature.

