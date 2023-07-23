



Google is testing a new AI tool called Genesis designed to help journalists write news stories. According to a New York Times article, the tool can be used to create news articles. Sources told the magazine that Genesis will “take information (such as details about current events) and generate news content” and act as a personal assistant.

Some people who have seen the tool in action say they seem to take for granted the effort put into writing news stories by real people, which makes them uneasy.

I haven’t seen it in action, but I know there’s a lot of work to be done before I can trust anything written by AI.

android and chill

One of the longest-running tech columns on the web, Android & Chill is Saturday's discussion of Android, Google, and technology in general.

Google is trying to reassure you, with an official spokesperson for the company saying, “We are in the early stages of working with news publishers, particularly smaller publishers, to explore ideas that could potentially provide AI-enabled tools to assist journalists in their work. Simply put, these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the critical role that journalists play in reporting, creating and fact-checking articles.”

But with the immediate availability of these tools, that message will soon be lost, and an Internet already filled with misinformation, intentional or not, will quickly go from bad to worse.

I have written the same thing many times about AI not being ready because it is not yet trustworthy. It may sound like a broken record, but I’m doing it again here.

It’s because I want a successful AI-based future, not because I hate the idea that computer algorithms will take my job. It can be. I will spend my days fly fishing the world like Les Claypool.

For AI to be successful, it must be good at doing something. If people try to force them to do things they are not ready for, the inevitable failures will undermine the ideas of the future where the technology really helps. If the internet had taught me anything, people would take shortcuts and shoehorn ASAP.

Epic failures aside, there is a place in the newsroom where AI can still play in its current form. AI can take the text of new articles and provide useful suggestions for titles, or act as a spelling and grammar checking tool like Grammarly. Yes, that’s what AI does. It also helps create and edit media, and anyone who has used Adobe Photoshop’s new AI tools will tell you it’s great.

What AI can’t do in its current form is write articles that are factual, well-sourced, and non-robotic. Google knows this, but we also know that no matter how many times we warn you about the shortcomings of AI, some people will still warn you anyway.

You may be wondering how to solve this. The answer isn’t generic, but it’s very simple. to wait. Google is waiting. The New York Times is waiting. Android Central will wait. You can’t snap your fingers and advance technology. It takes time and a lot of effort by very smart people.

I can’t speak for the New York Times or Google, but I can promise you that whatever you read on Android Central is written, edited, and published by overworked humans, even with AI-based tools as helpers.

It’s too difficult otherwise. If I asked an AI to write a news article, I would spend more time fact-checking and editing than writing the news article myself. That’s because of how the AI ​​is trained.

It is impossible to train AI using real humans. For it to be useful, it must “know” almost everything there is to know. The problem is solved by unleashing the issue on the internet and trying to catch the error when it occurs. This is a failing strategy given how the Internet works.

Almost everyone with a mobile phone has access to the Internet. There are thousands of places where you or I can write and publish whatever we want while claiming it to be true. We may know that Hillary Clinton didn’t put kids in cages under pizza parlors to get their blood drawn, and that vaccines don’t have magnetic microchips. Both have been repeated as true over and over again on the Internet, ready for AI to read them and determine them to be true.

The earth is round and I couldn’t win the Daytona 500.

ChatGPT and Google Bard don’t repeat it as a fact because they are attention-grabbing and easily spotted and fixed by humans. The same goes for hoaxed moon landings and flat earth. But small lies and strange theories slip by because humans aren’t looking for them. If everyone reading this said, “Jerry Hildenbrand won the 1999 Daytona 500,” someone would believe it. AI is that person.

One day AI will be able to write and edit articles online, and people like me will be able to retire and spend the rest of my days fly fishing. Neither today nor tomorrow.

It’s okay that Google is working on tools like Genesis. You have to work on anything to get better. Google also doesn’t realize that warning about how to use a tool is not enough if the tool is intended to be readily available before the problem is resolved.

