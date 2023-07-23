Musk: Twitter erupts when Google employees boast six-figure salaries for just two hours a day, Elon Musk responds





In the fast-paced world of work, a typical 8-9 hour shift can often feel mundane and exhausting. A culture of constant hustle exacerbates fatigue. But what if there was a way to earn six-figure salaries by working just two hours a day? This intriguing concept took Twitter by storm, and one post caught the attention of none other than Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

This interesting post, shared by the Twitter account @nearchan, details a dinner encounter with two Google employees who entered a unique bragging contest to see who could work the least hours and make the most money. Amazingly, one of them claimed that she made a whopping $500,000 even though she invested only two hours a day in her work. The post exclaimed, “I had dinner with two Google employees and it was a bragging contest over who worked the shortest hours, and the guy who earned 500,000 TC in two hours a day won.”

Elon Musk, like many others, was stunned by the revelation and could only describe his amazement simply as “wow”.

Not surprisingly, the post provoked a series of reactions and opinions from a vast spectrum of social media users.

One user praised the seeming efficiency of Google employees, saying, “Google employees manage their work-from-home time so smartly that it only takes them two hours to get the job done.”

Another user simply agreed with Musk, saying, “That’s great.” But not everyone was enamored with the concept of working less hours. Another user offered a contrasting perspective, suggesting that “a person’s character is determined by their work.” Sharing a personal experience, yet another user recalled, “Honestly, not having a job would drive me crazy. I spent my grad school summers as a secretary for a large insurance company and most of my ‘job’ was to look busy when there was nothing to do. It was torture. It’s much better to have a lot!”

As the post continued to garner attention and Elon Musk’s reaction lingered on netizens’ minds, the debate over work-life balance and productivity reignited on various platforms. Many have pondered the possibility of finding a balance between working efficiently and maintaining personal well-being.

Whether or not the claims of earning a six-figure salary in just two hours a day are true, the conversation sparked by this Twitter post is a reminder that the way we approach work and life is constantly evolving.

