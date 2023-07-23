AI interference risks robbing US economic growth





Despite the Oakland Athletics’ recent losing streak against seemingly competitive tech companies, the FTC has a new tech bogeyman.

The agency subpoenaed OpenAI last week as part of a potential consumer protection law investigation. Purpose: To determine whether ChatGPT, OpenAI’s flagship app, harmed consumers by engaging in unfair and deceptive privacy practices and exposing false information about its users through chatbots.

OpenAI isn’t the only company facing FTC scrutiny.

Under Commissioner Rina Khan, who defended the agency’s record against the tech industry in last week’s congressional hearings, the FTC is targeting technology at every turn.

Mr. Musk’s hijacking of Twitter and TikTok could lead to national security leaks, and it’s all the rage these days to demonize Big Tech. But the FTC campaign has morphed far beyond just law enforcement into an abuse of power aimed at making headlines and denouncing big tech companies wherever possible.

OpenAI founder Sam Altman has made it clear that he understands the need for AI regulation, and has already appeared before government officials in Washington.Getty Images

Whether it’s attempting to redesign the consent decree with Meta, blocking Microsoft’s merger, or launching an overly broad privacy investigation into Twitter, the FTC’s actions undermine the agency’s credibility. They also question whether these moves are truly in the public interest or motivated by partisan plans to scapegoat the tech giants.

For OpenAI, the FTC makes two claims. One is about data scraping and the other is about publishing false information about people, but since ChatGPT has no information about ordinary individuals, we are really talking about public figures here.

As for the former, it’s already legal to collect information publicly available on the internet, and that’s what ChatGPT does primarily. At least for now, the platform doesn’t seem interested in piracy of data belonging to ordinary users, but rather in acquiring the necessary knowledge to be a better resource for its users.

At issue in the FTC investigation is whether ChatGPT is “collecting” public data and whether its use of that data violates consumer protection laws. APs

The FTC’s concerns about the release of false information appear to be heavily influenced by President Biden, with some members of Congress openly concerned about AI’s ability to spread disinformation. But ChatGPT derives its intelligence from publicly available user-generated audio such as articles, e-books, and websites. And that’s a problem for the FTC. The agency regulates competition, but it is certainly not a speech regulator.

Of course, summoning the specter of misinformation to instill anti-technology animosity is nothing new in Washington. Policy makers have been implementing this strategy against social media companies for years. Two years ago, the US Surgeon General pressured Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to change their algorithms to prevent coronavirus misinformation.

FTC Chairman Rina Khan has defended her agency’s record of investigating big tech companies. Getty Images OpenAI is just one of many large tech companies under government scrutiny. From Microsoft to Meta, everyone has had to face federal regulators.Getty Images

Just last month, lawmakers issued a letter to YouTube asking it to change its election misinformation policy after YouTube announced it would rescind more restrictive rules it put in place during the 2020 election. The FTC investigation into OpenAI smells like an excuse for lawmakers to target the entire field of generative AI.

To their credit, OpenAI is not hiding any issues with ChatGPT’s flaws. ChatGPT warns users that it may generate inaccurate information about people, places and facts on its site.

For non-paying users asking the app for information about recent events, the app makes it clear that the knowledge cutoff is from 2021. Users who accept what ChatGPT spits out as fact are not simply abusing the tool by ignoring the limitations clearly stated in the app.

The FTC’s OpenAI investigation is an example of the zeal to threaten technological advances and progress. Uncertainty about whether corporate practices are legal or subject to sudden regulatory reinterpretation will stifle innovation and stunt growth. The FTC’s aggressive litigation strategy has also led companies to abandon mergers.

Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, has also been the focus of government regulatory efforts. AFP (via Getty Images) AI regulations are clearly necessary, but unwarranted government interference stifles innovation and risks ceding the U.S. lead to China. China has a far worse design for this technology.Reuters

AI software giant Nvidia and processor design firm Arm, for example, canceled a planned partnership after the FTC filed a lawsuit seeking to block a $40 billion deal in late 2021. Meanwhile, the FTC’s costly regulatory proposals threaten to hurt small businesses, which are still struggling with inflation due to rising online advertising spending.

In the case of AI, the FTC’s approach also risks sacrificing the country’s ability to solidify its position as an AI leader. China aspires to rule the world with AI, and recently mandated that it use the technology to advance socialist values ​​that conflict with our way of life. Imagine if AI could only cite data from government-approved sources. That is the vision of AI that the Chinese government is trying to impose on the world. The Biden administration should ponder whether it is a wise idea to drag the United States down in this area.

The FTC’s aggressive stance on the tech industry is well documented, but not well thought out. The anti-technology bias of government agencies is doing great harm to taxpayers. Cracking down on companies like OpenAI threatens to rob the United States of significant economic growth, with AI projected to double American productivity over the next decade and boost global GDP by $7 trillion. Agencies need to enforce the law, but the FTC’s anti-tech vendetta needs to be reset.

James Czerniawski is a senior policy analyst at Americans for Prosperity, with a focus on technology and innovation. Follow him on Twitter @JamesCz19.

