From Dr. Google to Dr. ChatGPT: AI chatbots are increasingly being used to seek medical advice





I have an anxiety disorder. If you send this prompt to ChatGPT, expect an empathetic response. We’re sorry to hear that anxiety can be difficult to deal with, but we’ve also provided some general tips for dealing with it. Keep in mind that these suggestions won’t work for everyone. It’s important to find what works best for you, and we’ve added a disclaimer at the end recommending professional help. In fact, Google’s chatbot Bard spits out nearly identical responses.

Google has long been a kind of medical convenience for looking up symptoms, self-diagnosing and finding treatments. But a quick scroll through social media reveals that generative AI (artificial intelligence) chatbots are coming after Dr. Google.

A user wrote on Twitter after several friends were already talking about using ChatGPT as a cure. And a recent study in the US found that OpenAI chatbots are as good or better than doctors at answering medical questions. We found that ChatGPT responses were not only of higher quality than those of healthcare workers, but also more empathetic. According to media reports, study leader John Ayers said the AI ​​won by a landslide the first time it compared the responses of an AI and a doctor to the same patient message.

The use of technology to seek medical advice is nothing new, but the trend has intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic, when humanity has grown accustomed to technology and virtual consultations have become the norm.

The technology itself is relatively new, so it’s too early to identify any clear trends, but certain generative AI tools are already being deployed for medical fraternity, according to Joydeep Ghosh, Life Sciences & Healthcare industry leader partner at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. He cites the example of his Doximity, a US-based social networking his platform. Doximity first introduced DocsGPT in beta. Current use cases for the application are aimed at freeing healthcare workers’ time and energy from repetitive and templatable administrative tasks such as letters, faxes, appointments and certificates, rather than core patient interactions, tests and treatments, analysts said.

Interestingly, while users are tinkering with this cutting-edge technology to get answers to their medical questions, medical professionals are far behind and are discovering uses for it in their own fields.

AI platforms can complement existing mental health services by providing additional resources and support to those who need them, especially in scenarios where immediate help or broader access to mental health professionals is limited, said Dr. Jyoti Kapoor, senior psychiatrist and founder and director of mental health and wellness platform Manastari.

Notably, several companies used AI chatbots to provide mental health services even before generative AI became ubiquitous in tech and non-tech worlds alike. Examples include Wysa, Woebot, and Heyy.

Unlike ChatGPT and Bard, which use large scale language models (LLM) to generate responses to prompts, Wysa does not use generative AI for responses. According to Megha Gupta, her head of AI at Wysa, the responses were created by a team of conversation designers and vetted by clinicians to ensure they are empathetic, non-judgmental and clinically safe for users. Her head of AI at Wysa, Megha Gupta, has a trademark penguin feature that allows users to chat.

Responses from Wysa and similar platforms have been scrutinized by experts, but that is not the case with ChatGPT or Bard.

While these platforms have the potential to provide quick and accessible information, it is important to recognize their limitations. AI-generated platforms may lack the ability to understand the full picture of an individual’s health, medical history and unique circumstances, says Dr. Kapoor. Furthermore, she added, these platforms rely heavily on the quality and diversity of the data they train against, so the accuracy and reliability of the information they provide can vary greatly.

At the same time, ChatGPT helps patients gain valuable information that helps them understand their problems. For example, if someone says, “I have knee osteoarthritis,” you can dig into the details and read about the subject. It is also useful for grasping the state. However, making an accurate diagnosis can be a tedious task. Symptoms alone do not always lead to a definitive diagnosis. Dr. Devashish Chanda, Chief Orthopedic Consultant at CK Birla Hospital in Gurugram, said clinical examination of the patient is very important to identify the problem.

It’s widely known that AI chatbots can’t always be considered a good source of information, but that hasn’t stopped users from logging into such platforms to find answers to their medical questions. What really caught our eye was the bot’s non-judgmental and empathetic response.

However, given that there are currently no guardrails, inattention may be a concern. Earlier this year, a Belgian man reportedly died of suicide after telling AI chatbot Eliza about climate change. Notably, it was created by a US-based start-up that uses his GPT-J, an alternative to OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model. Her husband would still be here if it wasn’t for the conversation with the chatbot. I am sure of it, the man’s wife told the media. In the days leading up to his death, media reports said he had been talking to a chatbot for about six weeks, growing anxious about climate-related issues. In another example, Microsoft’s Bing search engine, now powered by AI, asked a man to leave his wife.

People are fascinated to use ChatGPT. The answer is also easy. But it has not been validated and the creators would say it should never be used for medical purposes, says Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital Director of Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Dr. Arshish Contractor.

Not only that, data privacy laws are still not well defined when it comes to this rapidly evolving technology. In India, provisions are being introduced into privacy legislation that could address some of the privacy controls needed for generative AI, Ghosh said.

Generative AI may not be the best tool for users seeking medical advice or treatment, but doctors are increasingly looking at ways to incorporate it into their work.

According to a recent report from an international publication, doctors are using ChatGPT to help them communicate compassionately, whether when breaking bad news, expressing concerns about a patient’s health, or better explaining medical recommendations.

Dr. Contractor says “100%” on whether he believes generative AI is being used in his profession. Some aspects of artificial intelligence will definitely find widespread use in medicine, he says. AI is a huge database that can connect and integrate a lot of information at lightning speed, which could help expand the capabilities of doctors even further, especially in light of new discoveries in medicine, Dr. Kapoor adds.

At the same time, Dr. Chanda recognizes some risks, but believes there are potential advances in this area in the future. Additionally, he believes that using tools like ChatGPT to gain insight into different medical specialties is beneficial for both patients and physicians. For example, an orthopedic surgeon can use this tool to ask questions about general medicine and gain a better understanding of different areas. It’s important to recognize that it’s virtually impossible for an individual to have expertise in every subject, he adds, and ChatGPT could serve as a valuable resource to fill those knowledge gaps.

Similarly, Ghosh said current uses, now envisioned, will allow health care workers to shift some of their administrative burdens to the new technology and engage more productively in their core care tasks. In the future, the emergence of certain of his GenAI tools for healthcare may offer the potential for trained medical practitioners to be deeply involved in the diagnostic and treatment process by helping them make faster and more accurate decisions.

Here, Dr. Kapoor emphasizes that the use of generative AI platforms in healthcare should be seen as an aid, not as a substitute for specialized medical expertise. Therefore, AI should act as a tool for doctors rather than making decisions for them, she added.

AI and robotics in healthcare

stay healthy

One of the biggest potential benefits of AI is helping people stay healthy.The use of AI and the Internet of Medical Things in consumer health applications is already helping people

early detection

AI is already being used to detect diseases such as cancer more accurately and at an early stage. Proliferation of consumer wearables and other medical devices paired with AI is also applied to early-stage heart disease monitoring

process

AI not only scans medical records to help healthcare professionals identify individuals with chronic diseases who are at risk of adverse episodes, but it also helps clinicians take a more holistic approach to disease management, better tailor care plans, and help patients better manage and adhere to long-term treatment programs.

diagnose

IBM’s Watson for Health is helping healthcare organizations apply cognitive technology to take advantage of vast amounts of health data and diagnostic capabilities. Google’s DeepMind Health works with clinicians, researchers, and patients to solve real-world health problems.

decision making

Using pattern recognition to identify patients at risk of worsening symptoms due to lifestyle, environment, genomics, or other factors is another area where AI is beginning to take hold in medicine.

