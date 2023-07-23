Are Google and Meta Responsible for the Racist Massacre in Buffalo?





When I ask the families of victims of the racist massacre in Buffalo last year what they want, one goal comes up again and again.

Whatever happened to my mother and the other nine, anyone involved in what happened in Buffalo, should be held accountable, Garnell W. Whitfield Jr.’s mother Ruth was one of the 10 all-black people killed.

The thirst for accountability has resulted in two new civil lawsuits filed by the Buffalo family, the latest attempt to hold social media companies accountable for shootings of violent ideological men on social media platforms. But despite such carnage seemingly unabated, lawsuit after lawsuit against tech giants has so far failed to win victims and their families in court.

Indeed, digital law experts say the Buffalo lawsuit will face significant challenges and offer candid predictions about its chances of success.

Eric Goldman, a professor at the University of Santa Clara Law School and co-director of the High Tech Law Institute, said it wouldn’t work.

In recent years, a handful of lawsuits related to social media and tragic events have gone through the preliminary stages, including two cases brought all the way to the Supreme Court brought by families of victims of terrorist attacks in Istanbul and Paris. But the country’s Supreme Court has dismissed both efforts to hold the Islamic State videos to account on companies’ sites, including Google and Twitter.

According to Goldman et al., the main legal hurdle remains Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which protects online businesses from liability for third-party content published on their sites. Drafted in the early days of the Internet, the law was intended to protect Internet companies from lawsuits over statements made publicly in chat rooms and other forums.

But as the decades have passed, critics say it has widened, while calls to narrow it have grown.

Mary Ann Franks, a University of Miami law professor advocating for amendments to Section 230, said that the majority of courts have indeed taken this wildly excessive and unqualified approach to interpreting Section 230. I don’t think there has ever been a lawsuit quite like this one. But if you look at other attempts to hold social media companies accountable for acts of terrorism and the like, they’ve all but failed.

Katherine, the sister of Barbara Massey Mapps, was also killed in the Buffalo attack, when the gunman used an assault rifle to kill 13 Tops supermarket customers and employees. Three survived.

The shooter, Peyton Gendron, an avowed white supremacist, live-streamed the attack. He had written extensive online diaries full of racist content and references to so-called replacement theories, which posit a nefarious conspiracy to replace whites with people of color.

And Massey Mapps, 66, believes social media is responsible for introducing such thoughts to himself and others, using algorithms that ensure a steady supply of videos to those seeking racist and other hateful content.

Without Facebook, YouTube, etc., it wouldn’t have gone viral as quickly, she said. There is so much negativity, so much ugly stuff. And I think “why?”

Massey Maps was one of three victim families and Topps employees who filed lawsuits in May against social media companies including Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram) and Google (which owns YouTube). A legal team led by prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump filed a second lawsuit earlier this month, saying it would use the shooter’s own confession of being influenced by social media to prove the case and set a new precedent.

Laws and technical justifications will always exist until they no longer exist, Crump said. “Until people say, ‘This is unacceptable.'”

For opponents of Article 230, there is a glimmer of hope. In 2021, a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco Lemon v. Snap limited the indemnity provided by law in a lawsuit involving the so-called Speedhe filter on Snapchat. The incident led to the deaths of three of his teens, who were helping speeding cars and using filters.

A recent Oregon lawsuit against Omegle, an anonymous chat site used by some sex offenders, also overcomes Section 230 challenges. Attorneys for the plaintiffs said they are currently in the discovery stage and are planning to go to trial.

Like those lawsuits, the Buffalo lawsuit alleges that the social media platform in question is an inherently dangerous product and an attempt to circumvent Section 230’s content protections. Two lawsuits filed in Erie County state court use nearly identical language, citing the app as flawed and suggesting it was designed to make users addicted and encourage violence.

But in May, the Supreme Court dealt a blow to Section 230 opponents by ruled against plaintiffs in two lawsuits filed against Google and Twitter by families of terrorist attack victims seeking damages.

Jess Myers, general counsel for the Chamber of Progress, a lobbying group representing tech companies such as Google and Meta, said the Supreme Court rulings strengthen Section 230 protections while giving websites more room to crack down on hateful posts.

While these tools and algorithms unintentionally amplify offensive content, Section 230 protections are essential so that social media companies can continue to use algorithms to monitor and minimize harmful content, he added.

Jeff Kosef, associate professor of cyberscience at the U.S. Naval Academy, said the Buffalo lawsuit could face additional free speech challenges because hate speech is constitutionally protected except for genuine threats and immediate incitement to violence.

In recent years, attention has been growing about the impact of social media on young people, with the Surgeon General issuing a warning in May. And Kosef says such anti-tech sentiment could start to overshadow legal debates.

Kosef said there were many judges who were not fans of big tech companies, especially in cases against big tech companies. That’s why I never say it’s absolutely doomed.

Gendron, now 20, has already faced criminal charges and pleaded guilty in February to a state court and was sentenced to life in prison with no opportunity for parole. He also faces federal charges, including hate crimes, some of which could carry the death penalty.

At the press conference announcing the second lawsuit, family members took to the podium one after another, some in tears, others silently talking about their suffering.

“It doesn’t bother me,” said Kimberly Salter. Her husband, Aaron, a former Buffalo police officer, was murdered while working as a security guard in Tops, after which she was hailed as a hero. I don’t think other family members will turn it off either.

