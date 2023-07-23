Don’t choose cheap TLDs and avoid spam risks





Google recommends against using cheap TLDs due to the risk of spam, and states that TLD keywords do not improve SEO.

In a recent podcast, Google’s Search Relations team discussed how website owners should approach top-level domain (TLD) selection.

The discussion weighed the dilemma between expensive .com domains and affordable alternative domains like .xyz, highlighting the need to balance cost, reliability and spam risk.

Team members John Mueller, Gary Illyes, and Martin Splitt advised against choosing the cheapest TLD option, warning that spammers tend to target free and low-cost domains, which can negatively impact search rankings.

Additionally, they debunked the myth that TLD keywords benefit SEO, stating that keyword matching within TLDs does not directly improve rankings.

This article details Google’s Search Relations team’s guidance on choosing the right TLD to increase brand awareness and reputation.

The dangers of cheap TLDs

During the discussion, Illyes revealed that he advises against choosing the cheapest TLD.

In response to Mueller’s question about whether to use a more affordable domain such as .xyz or invest in a more popular domain such as .com, Illyes said:

“My gut reaction is that people should stay away from the cheapest TLDs, especially if they are free.”

What is the reasoning behind this advice? Spammers.

Illyes explained that cheap and free TLDs attract more spam and can affect the visibility of legitimate sites in search engines.

He said:

“Because of spammers… TLDs filled with spam can make it difficult for search engines to find your content.”

The danger is that search engines will associate your site with the main spam presence within that TLD.

Ilies further elaborates:

“[If a TLD] If your site is flooded with spam and more than 99% of your content is spam, you may not want to get sitemaps from these domain names as it’s too likely to lead to spam. “

Illyes advises spending more money on TLDs that aren’t flooded with spam.

However, investing heavily in .com domain names should be a business decision focused on branding and marketing rather than SEO, he added.

TLD Keywords Have No SEO Benefits

Google’s Search Relations team has debunked the misconception that keyword-matching TLDs offer substantial SEO benefits.

When Splitt asked if coffee shops would benefit from SEO by owning a domain like fantast.coffee, Illyes said a resounding “no.”

In summary

Resist the temptation of cheap or free TLDs when choosing a domain. It is prone to spam and can damage your search rankings and reputation.

Considering that TLD keyword matching doesn’t directly improve SEO, focus on choosing a trustworthy TLD within your budget.

To learn more about website domain best practices, watch the full episode of Google’s podcast.

Featured Image: MailHamdi/Shutterstock

