Google officially supports the Message Layer Security (MLS) protocol





To enhance user privacy and security, Google has officially announced support for the Messaging Layer Security (MLS) protocol in its Messages app. Google always hoped Apple could add support for Rich Communication Solutions (RCS). However, the company is now focusing on the Message Layer Security (MLS) protocol. We want to improve cross-platform integration and convince Apple to make changes to iMessage.

The Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) recently released the MLS protocol. Under the premise of supporting end-to-end encryption, it not only enables cross-platform and cross-service interoperability, but is also flexible enough for providers to solve user privacy and security threats. MLS is an IETF standard that enables strong end-to-end encryption for group chats. This ensures that only chat endpoints can access messages. It does not go through a server to help deliver the message.

In a press release issued a few days ago, Google said it would integrate the MLS protocol into Google Messages and the Android system.

Benefits of MLS over Google Messages

By using the MLS protocol in Google Messages, Google aims to provide interoperable end-to-end encrypted messaging. This means that users can securely chat with users on other messaging platforms that support the MLS protocol. This move is a step in creating a more secure and private messaging experience for users across platforms.

Google Messages’ adoption of the MLS protocol offers several advantages in terms of privacy and security. Key advantages include:

1. End-to-end encryption:

MLS ensures that messages exchanged within a group are encrypted and can only be decrypted by the intended user. This provides a higher level of privacy and security as your messages are protected from unauthorized access.

Gizchina News of the Week 2. Interoperability:

Support for the MLS protocol will allow Google Messages to securely chat with other messaging platforms that also adopt the protocol. This interoperability expands the reach of secure messaging and encourages other platforms to adopt similar cryptographic standards.

3. Protection against eavesdropping:

MLS protects against eavesdropping by encrypting messages at the sender and decrypting them at the receiver. This prevents intermediaries, including service providers, from accessing the message content.

4. Resistant to attacks:

The MLS protocol is designed to resist many types of attacks, including active adversaries that can compromise clients, delivery services, and authentication services. This ensures that the security of your messaging system is not compromised in the presence of malicious attackers.

User privacy

Google Messages’ adoption of the MLS protocol is directly related to user privacy. Messages are end-to-end encrypted, giving users peace of mind that their chats are secure and private. This is very important in group chats where many clients need to agree on a key for secure chat.

In addition, links between different systems in the MLS protocol allow users on different systems to have highly secure chats. This means that a user is not limited to one platform for secure messaging. You can choose the platform that best suits your needs while ensuring the privacy and security of your chats.

The last word

In a major effort to ensure privacy and security, Google has added the MLS protocol to its Messages app. Google uses the MLS protocol to enable end-to-end encryption for group chats. The company also facilitates safe and secure chat between systems for its users. This protects users from unauthorized access to their messages. The future of secure messaging looks promising as more platforms adopt the MLS protocol. Google expected Apple to add an RCS solution to its Messages app, but now it’s eyeing the MLS protocol. Hopefully, Apple will find the MLS system more appealing and join the system. When this happens, both Android and iOS users can safely send chats system-wide.

