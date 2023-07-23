Elon Musk Announces Twitter Logo Change, Farewell Birds





Sopa Images | Light Rocket | Getty Images

Elon Musk said on Sunday that he was considering changing Twitter’s logo, tweeting, “And very soon we will be saying goodbye to the Twitter brand and gradually goodbye to all birds.”

The billionaire owner of the social media platform posted on the site at 12:06 a.m., adding, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we will roll it out worldwide tomorrow.”

Musk posted an image of a flickering “X” and then answered “yes” in a Twitter Space voice chat when asked if the Twitter logo would change, adding that “it should have changed a long time ago.”

Under Musk’s tumultuous tenure since acquiring Twitter in October, the company changed its name to X Corporation, reflecting a billionaire vision of creating a “super app” like China’s WeChat.

The company did not respond to requests for comment.

Twitter’s website lists a logo depicting a blue bird as “the company’s most recognizable asset.”

“That’s why we’re so protective of this,” he added.

The bird was temporarily replaced by Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu in April, helping boost the market value of Memecoin.

When Mr. Musk announced earlier this month that Twitter would limit the number of tweets that various accounts can read per day, the company came under widespread criticism from users and marketing pundits.

This daily limit contributed to the growth of Threads, a competing service owned by Meta, which surpassed 100 million signups within five days of its launch.

Twitter’s latest thorny issue was a lawsuit filed Tuesday alleging that the company owed at least $500 million in severance payments to former employees. Since Musk’s acquisition, the company has laid off more than half of its workforce to cut costs.

