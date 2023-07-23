High-income earners at Virginia Tech paid their salaries in a ‘competitive market’





8,470 full-time employees are being paid as part of Virginia Tech’s $2 billion budget for next year.

The top 10 salaries at Virginia Tech totaled $7.4 million, or about 1 percent of the school’s annual salary of $723 million, according to data available through a public records request.

The university’s chief spokesman, Mark Ouchalski, said higher education jobs are a competitive global market, from classrooms to playgrounds.

Looking at our list, Ouchalski said, they are people doing great work, very talented people who are getting paid. They have made significant contributions to Virginia Tech in all areas, including athletics, college leadership, and academics.

Five of Virginia Tech’s top 10 earners are track and field staff, including track and field director Whit Babcock, who earns $911,737 a year. The top 10 are all men.

In second and third place are football offensive coordinator James Brown, who earns $850,000 a year, and football defensive coordinator Chris Marv-Samuel, who earns $825,000.

Another football team staffer, assistant coach Joseph Rudolph, earns $725,000 a year, according to the data, putting him sixth on the list, ahead of Virginia Tech women’s basketball head coach Kenny Brooks, who ranks eighth at $650,000.

But employees like Virginia Tech football head coach Brent Prye, who made $4 million each in his first two seasons with the Hokies, can’t crack the top 10 earners the college provides. That’s because most of Price’s contracts are paid as bonuses, Ouchalski said.

Ouchalski said there are multiple ways bonuses can be incorporated into contracts, making it difficult to compare or rank them fairly or consistently.

Virginia Tech’s fourth-highest earner is President Tim Sands, who earns $778,380. By comparison, Charlottesville’s Daily Progress magazine reported in April that Jim Ryan, president of the University of Virginia, makes $851,681 a year.

No. 5 on Virginia Tech’s list of high earners is Charles Freger, senior vice president of education, with an annual income of $767,849. Under his leadership, the school repeatedly brought in record donations, including $268.5 million, in the 2021-22 school year, according to a university news release.

Two professors are 9th and 10th on the list. Viswanath Venkatesh, Business Information Technology Professor at Pamplin College of Business, earns $639,731, and Lee Liaman, Professor and Dean, Virginia Tech Carrion College of Medicine, earns $629,410.

Ouchalski said attracting, retaining and hiring top talent is costly.

Higher education is going to be a very competitive market if we really want to be a world-class research university, Ouchalski said. There are many excellent schools, competing for the best talent, and salaries will be a measure of that.

As Virginia Tech recruits and hires staff to open its Innovation Campus in the fall of 2024, it remains to be seen how the top 10 annual salary list will evolve.

Lance Collins, vice president and executive director of Innovation Campus, is number seven on the list, earning $711,506 a year. He said in June that the new campus was attracting professors, including scouting for top talent.

Collins said in June that having a good faculty is central to building a campus. We are a startup and we want to build on our strengths in this early stage.

According to university data, Virginia Tech employs more than 2,800 teaching and research faculty, more than 2,300 administrative and professional faculty, and 3,300 staff across its locations in the greater Blacksburg, Roanoke, and Washington, DC areas.

By the Numbers: Top Earners at Virginia Tech

Top 10 university-provided salaries for (full-time) Virginia Tech employees:

1. Whit Babcock – Head of Athletics – $911,737

2. James Bowen – offensive coordinator, football – $850,000

3. Chris Marve-Samuel – defensive coordinator, football – $825,000

4. Tim Sands – University President – $778,380

5. Charles Phlegar – Senior Vice President, Advanced – $767,849

6. Joseph Rudolph – assistant coach, football – $725,000

7. Lance Collins – Vice President and Executive Director, Innovation Campus – $711,506

8. Kenny Brooks – head coach, women’s basketball – $650,000

9. Viswanath Venkatesh – Professor of Business Information Technology, Pamplin College of Business – $639,731

10. Lee Learman – Professor and Dean, Virginia Tech Carillion School of Medicine – $629,410

Total gross salary for all 8,470 employees: $723,082,962 annually.

