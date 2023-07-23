NITDA, U.S. Government Partners, Develop Growth Opportunities in Technology Sector





Through the Global Tech Africa (GTA) Summit/Conference, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the US Consulate General in Lagos are bringing together African and international tech players to explore growth opportunities and build technology ecosystems in Africa.

The Global Tech Africa (GTA) Summit/Conference is a Future Map Foundation initiative organized and conducted by the Ascend Studios Foundation.

Africa is poised to play a key role in the global technology ecosystem, providing innovation, talent and new market opportunities in areas such as mobile technology, e-commerce, fintech, agricultural technology and the digital economy.

NITDA Executive Director Inuwa Kasif Abdullahi highlighted Nigeria’s key role in fostering the growth of Africa’s technology ecosystem and the opportunities the GTA can bring to Africa.

For him, Nigeria’s technological prowess ignites the flames of innovation that light Africa’s path towards a prosperous digital future, boosting job creation and propelling economic growth across the continent. Leveraging Nigeria’s young and tech-savvy population, favorable laws and policies, the country is well-positioned to become Africa’s leading digital technology hub.

U.S. Consul General Will Stevens said the U.S. is an important partner for Nigeria in providing an enabling environment for its high-tech ecosystem, adding that the U.S. Mission to Nigeria will continue to foster partnerships that will drive the development of Nigeria’s technology and startup ecosystem, foster technological progress, and foster stronger trade and investment ties between the U.S. and Nigeria.

Nigeria is rapidly being recognized by global tech companies as a hub for tech talent and innovation, and the US Mission is committed to working with US and Nigerian technology companies to tap this enormous potential.

The GTA Summit will take place in Lagos on July 25, 2023 and will bring together 300 technology stakeholders from the private, public and development sectors. The summit will be followed by the GTA conference in Lagos, Nigeria from 17-20 November 2023.

Dr. Inya Rawal, Chairman of the Ascend Studio Foundation, spoke about the opportunities the GTA will provide to participants and participants, affirming that the GTA will gather support from the private, public and development sectors to explore opportunities for technology infrastructure and investment, start-up support and grant/seed investment to also enable increased participation and growth of women and girls in the technology ecosystem.

The GTA Conference provides a platform for stakeholders, including investors, regulators, consumers, academia and the general public, to engage in discussions and explore opportunities for cooperation to shape the future of the technology landscape in Africa. The conference structure includes plenary sessions, breakout sessions, pitch contests, exhibitions, sideline networking and cocktail sessions.

Revealing opportunities for Nigerian startups ACT and its offerings at the GTA, the summit and conference provide a platform for investors, regulators and entrepreneurs to explore investment and global partnership opportunities.

The GTA will provide a platform for consumers, enthusiasts and the general public to showcase the latest technology trends in Africa and engage with and learn from tech experts and practitioners who provide insight into future trends and innovations, Loewal further asserted.

