Jerusalem tech center inauguration complicated by politics, protests





Some politicians have the problematic trait of being impatient in the face of their achievements and willing to talk about their achievements even when it is clear that a little humility does not hurt. This malfunction also occurs with politicians who are known for their quiet way of promoting things without immediately announcing it to the media.

Mayor Moshe Lyon is known for quietly resolving tensions and conflicts. For the most part, he does this in a fun way, preferring to act out of the media spotlight, but in his opinion, it’s not always necessary for the good of the matter. This week, however, the lion strayed from this path, and unpleasant consequences were soon to come.

Unpleasant consequences of EasTech launch in Jerusalem

EasTech is a high-tech complex on Saleh Al-Din Street that accepts tech companies for free in exchange for hiring programmers from East Jerusalem. Established at a cost of NIS 10 million, the center is the first step in the Silicon Wadi Project by the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs and the City of Jerusalem. The project aims to invest NIS 200 million to build a large-scale high-tech campus with commercial, employment and industrial space of 200,000 square meters in Wadi Joz district. According to the plan, Israeli and international tech companies will locate at the complex and employ programmers from East Jerusalem. The site is offered free of charge to businesses to encourage and develop the high-tech sector in the eastern part of the city and to enable quality employment for young academics who have difficulty finding jobs in technology companies. Companies already operating at the complex include Ness, Natural Intelligence, Techlinic and Quantum Vision.

The arrival of Jerusalem Affairs Minister Meir Polash, Mayor Lyon and Deputy Mayor Arie King at the facility on Monday added unnecessary tension to what was supposed to be a positive event in every way. Their presence embarrassed the Arab participants as the police arrived ahead of time, and of course provoked protests from those who opposed the involvement of the Israeli delegation. The raising of the Israeli flag at the ceremony only heightened the tension.

It is clear that the state of Israel, which has invested huge sums of money in improving the situation in East Jerusalem, should not hide. The question is to what extent it is possible and appropriate to ignore the situation. Tensions were high over the issue in the days before the center’s launch. Among the Arab population, those who opposed any normalization were known to all parties. The owner of the complex has been accused of cooperating with the “occupation forces”. A boycott was announced and owners, entrepreneurs, businessmen and moderate activists all looking for ways to improve life in East Jerusalem despite the hardships were accused as co-conspirators. Recognizing the problems and risks, they urged the mayor to compromise by canceling the ceremony and filming a video of the celebration, to restore calm in the area. After all, it was clear to everyone that the majority of residents were interested in government and municipal support and were happy with this important project. But it was also clear that the national ceremony of raising the Israeli flag and speaking in Hebrew did not help calm the spirits. All this was known, but not taken into account.

Minister Meir Polash attends a government meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on January 8, 2023 (Credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Demonstrators poured oil on the stairs, forcing dignitaries and their entourage to climb up to the sixth floor via fire escapes.

