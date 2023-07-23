Turkiye reaches countries and continents, increasing Togg’s global presence





Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kakur has announced an ambitious goal of introducing Turkiye’s “national smart car”, the Tog, to the leaders of many countries.

The effort, spearheaded by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Gulf tour, has already taken Togg to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, before handing him over to national leaders in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with the Anadolu Agency (AA), Kakul emphasized the importance of the achievement, deeming it a source of national historic pride.

Developed by Turkish engineers and built by skilled engineers, the “national smart car” represents Turkiye’s progress in high-tech innovation, making its presentation to leaders around the world all the more important, he said.

Looking ahead, Kacr revealed plans to expand Togg’s distribution to other members of the Turkish organization over the coming period. The process has been facilitated by President Erdogan, who has played a key role in identifying countries that can give gifts to Mr. Togg during his official visit.

“Mr. Turkier’s 60-year-old dream come true and the success story behind the ‘National Smart Car’ is the most important issue for the president,” said Kirkle.

Therefore, the government is committed to forging partnerships with world leaders to enable Togg to have a global presence and reach a wide range of countries and continents.

Kakul vowed to resolutely continue efforts to promote Tog on an international scale.

President Erdogan recently presented a tog to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. On the second line of his trip to the three Gulf countries, President Erdogan met with President Al-Thani in the capital, Doha, and held one-on-one talks.

Ahead of the meeting, Erdogan presented President Al-Thani with a Gemlik Blue tog. Erdoğan headed to the building where the one-on-one meeting took place, carrying a model-year Tog driven by Al-Thani.

Erdogan also gifted Turkiye’s first domestically produced electric car to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his tour of the Gulf.

Tog has already been introduced to Turkish ministries and is touting itself as an alternative to the soon-to-be-launched inventory, which consists mainly of traditional Western brands.

The delivery took place in April after President Erdogan and Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev became the first owners of the indigenous electric vehicle (EV) Togg.

Erdogan received the Tog T10X model in Ankara, and Aliyev transported the vehicle to Baku. Both of the Leader’s all-electric C-segment SUVs feature the ‘Anadolu’ colorway, a red-inspired color that reflects the sincerity and passion of the Anatolian land.

After mass production began in late October, Togg said the T10X will initially be sold with one engine and two battery options.

This model is equipped with battery packs with a capacity of 52.4 kWh and 88.5 kWh, and has a range of 314 km and 523 km (195 miles and 325 miles).

The first version of the T10X can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds, while the second version, which will start delivering on October 29, can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.

Tog’s first model will be priced at 953,000 TL ($49,500) to about 1.22 million TL.

The Turkiye Automotive Initiative Group (Togg), a consortium of five Turkish companies, is manufacturing the vehicle in cooperation with the Turkiye Union of Chambers of Commerce and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB).

Togg T10X’s battery can be charged from 20% up to 80% in 28 minutes at a fast charging station.

In addition to the SUV, Togg plans to produce four models by 2030: a sedan, a C hatchback, a B-SUV and a B-MPV. The sedan will follow mass production of the SUV.

The current production capacity is about 100,000 units per year, but it is expected to reach 175,000 units once Tog’s plant in the Gemlik district of the northwestern province of Bursa reaches full capacity.

The brand aims to produce 1 million vehicles across its five segments by 2030.

