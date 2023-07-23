Google Q2 Earnings Preview: Undervaluation Supports Beat and Rise (NASDAQ:GOOGL)





Alexander Kerner

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the market close on Tuesday, July 25. Analysts expect Alphabet to have EPS of $1.34 and revenue of $72.75 billion. If Alphabet can hit those numbers, it would translate into a 10.74% increase in his EPS and a 4.40% increase in earnings on a year-over-year basis.

GOOG Revenue Forecast (Seekingalpha.com)

The last time I spoke to Alphabet was after the company’s first-quarter earnings were fueled by a share buyback announcement. Although I was a little skeptical about the impact of share buybacks in the face of stock-based compensation and subsequent dilution, I have rated the stock as Buy since the first quarter. Since then, the stock has returned nearly 14%, compared with 11% for the market.

With that background out of the way, let’s preview Alphabet’s second quarter.

Expectations like a seesaw

2Q EPS expectations started at $1.38 last year, started the year as low as $1.25, and went through some (small) roller coaster towards earnings at $1.34. Arguably, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) had the lowest expectations after it appeared that the combination of Bing and ChatGPT was seriously damaging Google’s search engine dominance. However, receding, if not eliminating, this threat has raised the estimates.

GOOG Q2 EPS Revision (Seekingalpha.com)

Twenty-two of the 27 EPS revisions are upward revisions, and 19 of the 27 earnings revisions are upward revisions as well. This is not surprising given the slight uptick in overall expectations since April, as shown in the chart above.

GOOG revision (Seekingalpha.com)

Overall, expected earnings growth of less than 5% is a bit disappointing, but expected EPS growth of close to 11% looks attractive enough. This is especially true when considering equity valuations as described in the section below.

win or lose?Trends are not Google’s friends

Over the past 12 quarters, Alphabet has beaten EPS estimates eight times and earnings estimates nine times. While this sounds encouraging on paper, the trend is not encouraging. Four of the last five quarters have seen EPS declines and three of the last five quarters have seen revenue declines. Alphabet slightly outperformed earnings in the first quarter of 2023, ending its third consecutive earnings slump.

There’s no crystal ball in investing, but trends are usually your friend, but at this point it doesn’t seem to be the alphabet’s friend. I expect revenue to be slightly higher because I don’t expect any divisions to have a growth engine in the second quarter, and I expect the win or loss on EPS will depend on how disciplined the company’s operations (aka expenses) were.

GOOG Eps Surprise (Seekingalpha.com)

GOOG Revenue Surprise (Seekingalpha.com)

Advertising and AI – two main stories

Alphabet has always relied heavily on advertising revenue. I’m not blaming the company, I’m stating facts. In 2017, advertising accounted for his 86% of the company’s total revenue. That percentage has recently dropped to 79%, thanks to the company’s efforts in other initiatives like productivity tools and the cloud. This remains important, which is why the panic when the company was first spotted taking a nap by Microsoft’s aggressive move into AI.

But in terms of advertising, prior to the 2021 COVID-19 surge, ad revenue growth slowed from 22% to 15% to 9% over the past three years. Ad revenue grew just 7% in 2022 compared to the surge in 2021, so it’s clear we’re back on track. Q1 2023 shows the company is still facing the heat of the search/ad business, and I expect advertising to be just under 80% of the roughly $72 billion in total revenue (about $57 billion).

Alphabet Earnings (fourweekmba.com)

As Seeking Alpha recently reported, the AI ​​race is in full swing at Alphabet, and the company is finally showing some urgency to threats to its search business not just from Microsoft, but from AI in general. And what better way to get Wall Street excited about something than to put the (venerable) co-founder back as the initiative’s leader. I would be surprised if the Q2 conference call reveals more about the company’s Gemini plans and how the company plans to integrate his AI development with the rest of the Google ecosystem, from productivity apps to Google Cloud. And of course search.

Finally, Google Cloud appears to be “similarly executed” in terms of its contribution to the company and the market as a whole. However, the division reported that it achieved profitability for the first time in the first quarter. It will be interesting to see if this is a one-off or a trend. I expect Google Cloud to play a bigger role in the long term, but I’m skeptical that Q2 will be mature enough to deliver two consecutive quarters of profitability.

Valuations – Best Corporate Earnings Among Large Companies For earnings, Alphabet’s 22x projected multiple is significantly cheaper than Apple (AAPL)’s 32x, Microsoft’s 35x, and Amazon.com (AMZN)’s 82x. The valuation becomes even more attractive when you factor in the projected earnings growth of nearly 16% annually over the next five years. This results in a price/earnings ratio/growth (“PEG”) of 1.40. This is a bit higher than Peter Lynch would like, but Apple’s PEG is >4 and Microsoft’s is >3. Only Amazon has a PEG that matches Alphabet’s here, but that’s based on high earnings growth expectations of nearly 65%. Big tech stocks have seen a staggering rally this year, with Alphabet at 34% the worst performer behind Microsoft at 43%, Apple at 53% and Amazon at 51%. Given Alphabet’s relative undervaluation and underperformance, Alphabet comes into its earnings with moderate expectations and surprises for second-quarter results, or more importantly, third-quarter upside, which could set it up for a rally in the stock.Technological Strength – Standing on a Solid Foundation

As you can see below, the GOOG stock price has beaten the all-important 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Other short-term averages are also not far from current prices. Therefore, this will give the stock a solid foundation for earnings. Positive earnings reports and strong guidance should help the stock move further away from these averages, thereby establishing new ground.

GOOG Moving Average (Barchart.com)

The relative strength index (“RSI”) for this stock is a bit low for my taste, as it shows that it may not be very excited yet. But again, there appears to be plenty of strength so good reporting and guidance could trigger a move up.

GOOG RSI (Stockrsi.com)

Conclusion

Despite the stock price increase since my last review, I maintain my ‘buy’ rating because I believe Google’s ecosystem is still not as valued as Microsoft’s or Amazon’s leading ecosystems. Google can leverage AI across its products and services to improve consumer productivity and its own profitability. Despite the growing excitement around AI, let’s not pretend that Google doesn’t have big moats in advertising and search.

What do you think of Alphabet’s next second quarter and its future?

