Blocto Launches $1M Grant Program for Projects Built on Polygon





Cross-Chain Wallet Applications and Multi-Chain Web3 Ecosystems Blocto has announced a $1 million grant program to expedite and track user onboarding to Web3 by enabling fast, seamless and secure wallet creation on the Polygon protocol.

Only available for projects built on Polygon, with up to $1 million in incentives rolling out over a 3-month engagement period. In addition to financial support and developer tools resources, selected projects will receive marketing and operational support with dedicated access to Bloctos’ vast user base, developer relations team, and communication channels.

Interested applicants can apply to the program via the Bloctos Ecosystem Program page, which will be subject to rigorous review by the Blocto Committee. Eligible projects are evaluated holistically across evaluation factors such as project impact, innovation, feasibility, and alignment with Bloctos’ strategic business objectives.

The news follows extensive efforts to enhance Account Abstraction (AA) capabilities across EthCC’s Web3 ecosystem, with Blocto announcing the launch of AA-compatible wallets to enable everyday users to seamlessly interact and engage with their digital assets.

Hamzah Khan, Director of Growth, Polygon Labs, Making Affordable, Secure and Sustainable Technology for Web3 ‘Widely Available’

Hamzah Khan, Growth Director at Polygon Labs, said: “Polygon Labs’ vision is to make scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain technology for Web3 widely available.

“The Bloctos cross-chain wallet application on Polygon brings user experience to the forefront, providing dApp builders and projects building on the Polygon ecosystem with seamless access to blockchain wallets.

“By prioritizing simplicity and ease of use, these efforts will accelerate the development of user-friendly Web3 technologies and move the industry forward.

Blocto co-founder and CEO Hsuan Lee also commented on the move: “Blocto is committed to enabling individuals to meaningfully interact with exciting opportunities within his Web3 ecosystem without complicating the management of their digital assets.

“As one of the best-known leading blockchain ecosystems that has bridged the Web2 and Web3 worlds, the integration of Blocto and Polygon protocols and working with the Polygon ecosystem creates a user-friendly and secure portal for a smooth onboarding experience.

