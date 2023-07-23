Google news director fired for 13 years, plans to return to India





Google has fired news director Madhav Chinnappa. Chinappa said in a LinkedIn post on Saturday that he was “leaving Google as part of Google’s job cuts.” Google has joined the ranks of tech companies laying off workers to deal with a global economic slowdown. Chinnappa said he’s proud of what he’s accomplished in his nearly 13 years at Google.

“From the Digital News Initiative (which wasn’t just a fund, but wise men said it contributed to revitalizing media research and development culture in Europe), to the Google News Initiative’s Innovation Challenge, and of course Ludovic Bletcher’s brilliant idea, JERF, the Journalism Emergency Relief Fund, showed the best of Google. Helping vulnerable parts of the news ecosystem whenever they needed it most, with 300 Google employees on board. ” he said.

Chinnappa, who works from London, said she plans to take a month off before exploring new opportunities or considering the next step in her career. “And now I’m in a privileged position to take the time (to take the time) to figure it out. In the near future, I have some pressing family issues that need more attention, so in the spirit of the Zen proverb that a teacup must be empty before it’s full, I’m going to take August off, spend September in India taking care of my mother, and in October I’ll start thinking about work.” ”

About 12,000 people around the world were affected by the mass layoffs Google announced in January this year, and last month the company also announced layoffs at its mapping app Waze. Since then, stories of employees affected by layoffs have surfaced on social media.

Some employees were laid off while on maternity leave, while others received pink papers while on vacation. Notably, even some of Google’s top employees, including the company’s head of mental health, were among those who lost their jobs as part of the job cuts.

Economic challenges are having the worst impact on the tech ecosystem, with the news of layoffs coming in almost every day.

In January, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company had decided to cut about 12,000 jobs. Over the past two years, the company has had periods of dramatic growth, he said. “To keep pace with that growth, we have adapted our hiring to economic realities that differ from the economic realities we face today.”

“As a nearly 25-year-old company, it was inevitable that we would experience a difficult economic cycle. Now is a critical time to sharpen our focus, redesign our cost base, and redirect our talent and capital to our top priorities,” he said.

See also: Infosys stock today: IT stock plunges more than 9% after Q1 earnings. Should you buy, hold or sell?See what analysts say

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/corporate/story/googles-director-of-news-laid-off-after-13-years-plans-to-return-to-india-390889-2023-07-23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos