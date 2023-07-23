LionVolt: From Gerald & Anton Awards to Safer Batteries for the Entire Automotive Industry?





A new round of the Gerald & Anton Awards is coming soon. On August 31, the award for the most promising start-ups in the Brainport region will be presented at his 9th high-tech campus (you can register here). Last year, LionVolt was his one of the winners.

LionVolt won the Gerard & Anton Award last year. Much more development is taking place. New investors have also been secured. The ambitions of the Eindhoven-based company are very high.

Eindhoven-based Lionbolt plans to sell solid-state batteries. With flammable liquids now being used, this should greatly improve the safety of batteries used in things like aircraft and cars. In addition, all-solid-state batteries have other advantages. For example, it can charge faster than current lithium-ion batteries.

Here’s what the 2022 judges thought of LionVolt

“LionVolt, a spin-off from TNO, promises 3D solid-state thin-film batteries that are lighter, safer and more efficient than current lithium batteries. Lionvolt solves one of the biggest challenges of our time: energy storage. Lionvolt promises fast charging times, unprecedented energy density and reduced recharging requirements. As a result, your car will be able to drive three times as far as he does now. Can this Brabant innovation conquer the European market? With the Gérard & Anton Award boost, you never know. ”

LionVolt may not be as developed as LeydenJar or Elestor yet, but it certainly has potential. Although the company is only three years old, it develops products that have shown excellent test results. CEO Karl McGoldrick explains where the team stands today.

What specific problem are you trying to address with LionVolt?

“Batteries are essential to a sustainable future. Existing lithium-ion batteries cannot electrify the automotive industry on a large scale.

Lightweight and efficient battery with 3D technology and solid materials on thin film

Batteries for energy storage such as in electric vehicles are becoming increasingly important. LionVolt BV, a spin-off from the Netherlands Organization for Applied Sciences (TNO), builds this battery.

But there is another, lesser-known problem that the industry has to deal with. Batteries can catch fire. The odds of that happening are roughly one in a million. We don’t hear about it much these days, but with the massive growth of electric vehicles and wearables, it’s going to happen more often in the future. ”

And are you working on developing safer batteries?

“True. In lithium-ion batteries, the current between the anode and cathode is induced by the liquid material, so a short circuit can occur here. Industry giants have been announcing improvements for at least a decade, but we constantly see newly developed prototypes crash. Samples are still possible, but mass production has proven to be very difficult. We have succeeded in replacing the liquid with a solid using thin-film technology.”

three dimensional battery

McGoldrick saw early concepts for the technology at the Holst Center, a TNO and imec research facility on Eindhoven’s high-tech campus. A native of Ireland, he previously worked at Philips NatLab, Silicon Valley’s Intel, and NXP’s predecessor, Philips Semiconductors.

The idea of ​​a safer battery never left him, so McGoldrick and CTO Sandeep Unnikrishnan launched LionVolt in 2020.

“With existing generations of batteries, charge capacity is related to surface area. Unscrew a cell phone or look under an electric car. We are the people who stood in New York 150 years ago and couldn’t find room to build more. Then more people will gather in the same area. ”

tiny skyscraper

So LionVolt applies this principle to batteries. The company stuffs them with microunits, tiny skyscrapers. The result is a smaller battery with significantly higher energy density. So, in theory, an electric car should be able to run thousands of kilometers on a single battery.

lion bolt

Still, the company isn’t focused on earnings at this stage. “Our roadmap starts with safety and moves from improving performance to reducing costs and ultimately to more sustainable batteries. Unlike lithium-ion batteries, our designs do not use chemicals or cobalt, an already scarce raw material.”

Therefore, batteries that are less likely to ignite are an important immediate goal. The solid LionVolt uses to conduct current must ensure that. In any case, the test results give hope. I really have a lot of hope.

Pilot plant under development

However, further development is required first. With funding from Innovation Industries, Brabant Development Company, Groigrutten Impact Fund, Brabant Startup Fund, Prime Ventures salmon his Bosch and others, LionVolt is keen to test its technology in the lab. But the company isn’t following the usual startup route of finally reaching its final destination, the market.

“Usually, there are investors who say, first fully develop a technology and then consider industrializing it. We take a different approach. The Ministry of Economy and Climate and the Growth Fund have set aside $5.8 million to build a pilot production line.

Please refer to the calendar: Innovation Origins’ 9th Annual Gerald & Anton Awards will take place on August 31st

Each year Innovation Origins spotlights 10 startups in the Brainport region. We have high hopes for these 10 innovative startups.

The company plans to offer the first samples early next year to some customers who have already submitted their specifications. Their reviews are the next big step towards product and market fit. These are the parties operating in the wearable market such as watches and medical devices.

LionVolt hopes to start testing electric vehicles only at a later stage. Major companies in this multi-billion dollar industry are already showing interest. They see an opportunity for LionVolt to significantly update their range of vehicles.

A growing number of Dutch startups are working to develop so-called next-generation batteries. Do we have money in our hands?

“Potentially, yes, I believe it. Batteries are at the stage of the semiconductor industry 35 years ago.

Due to battery shortages, big companies focus exclusively on scale. As a new political party, we can still really innovate. Moreover, here in Eindhoven there is a lot of special knowledge in this field that cannot be found anywhere else in the world. So do we have gold in our hands? that’s right. “

(Portions of this article were previously posted on MT/Sprout and republished with permission)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innovationorigins.com/en/lionvolt-from-gerard-anton-award-to-safer-batteries-for-the-entire-automotive-industry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos