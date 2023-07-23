FCA launches permanent digital sandbox to foster innovation





The Financial Conduct Authority will launch a permanent digital sandbox following two successful pilots to help support innovative businesses, start-ups and data providers from August 1, 2023.

The Digital Sandbox is a test environment that provides early stage support to companies and innovators in product development, with more than half of the pilot scheme participants SMEs actively developing in areas such as new product launches and fundraising.

The sandbox offers participants access to high-quality datasets, robust data security protections, a collaborative platform for sharing learnings, and an observation deck where regulators and other stakeholders can observe the tests in flight.

Industry players in banking, investment, lending, payments, insurance, pensions and more will have access to this test rig that will drive much-needed innovation and growth within the industry.

Dr. Henry Balani, Global Head of Industrial and Regulatory Affairs, Encompass Corporation, commented:

FCA’s Digital Sandbox is a positive step forward for RegTech providers seeking to support innovation, especially providing technology solutions that deliver significant business benefits.

“Importantly, this approach actively supports the development and testing of financial products in a safe, robust and non-disruptive manner, from which lessons can be learned. RegTech has an increasingly important role to play as financial institutions seek to balance meeting an evolving and tightening regulatory environment while maximizing their operations.

Also read: Tools to Modernize Your Legacy Tech Stack

Sheeraz Saleem, Chief Technology Officer at DKK Partners, commented:

It is great to see such an effort to foster innovation and business support in the UK as it strives to achieve global tech superpower status. Technology is evolving at an incredible pace and we should not be afraid of this and look to take advantage of it. Small businesses are engines of innovation, but many lack the support they need to thrive and need to be met now.

Support from public bodies such as the FCA will enable companies in multiple sectors to further develop their technology offerings in areas such as foreign exchange, putting the UK ahead in the global innovation race. These will not only support business, but will also make the UK an attractive destination for countries around the world wishing to reap the benefits technology can bring, ultimately boosting economic growth.

Check out the NewEnterprisetalk podcast. Follow Google News Enterprisetalk News for other updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://enterprisetalk.com/news/fca-launches-permanent-digital-sandbox-to-boost-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos