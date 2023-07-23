Doctor Google? AI could be a pocket doctor, but corporate health officials warn about its limits | Google





The introduction of artificial intelligence into medicine means everyone could one day have a doctor in their pocket, but Google’s chief health officer cautioned against what AI can do and its limits.

There will be opportunities for people to access better services [and] Dr Karen DeSalvo said in an interview with The Guardian Australia last week that she was grateful for the excellent quality of service.

But there was a way to get there. There is a lot of work to be done to make sure the model is properly constrained, fact-based and consistent, and follows the ethical and impartial approach we want to adopt, but I am very excited about the potential as a document as well.

DeSalvo, a former Obama administration health official, has headed Google’s health department since 2021 and visited Australia for the first time on that assignment last week. He said AI could become a tool in a doctor’s toolbox, helping with labor shortage issues and helping improve the quality of care provided to people. It will fill vacancies rather than replace doctors, she added.

As a doctor, I sometimes have to say: “Oh, I have this new stethoscope in my toolbox called the Large Language Model, and it’s going to do a lot of great things.”

A Google research study published in Nature last week, including its own Med-PaLM LLM, analyzed how large-scale language models (LLMs) can answer medical questions.

The LLM was provided with 3,173 of the most common medical questions searched online, and the results showed that the Med-PaLM system produced 92.9% of the answers equivalent to those given by clinicians. Responses rated as potentially leading to adverse outcomes occurred 5.8% of the time. The authors said further evaluation is needed.

Although still in the testing and learning phase, DeSalvo said the LLM could be the best intern for doctors by putting every textbook in the world at their fingertips.

I am in that camp too. There is potential here, and we need to be as bold as we think about what its potential uses are to help people around the world.

But it shouldn’t replace humans in diagnosing and treating patients, he said, suggesting that early LLMs were prone to so-called AI hallucinations and could be misdiagnosed as they make up stories to suit their needs.

She said one of the things that Google has been particularly focused on is adjusting the model and constraining it so that it’s closer to reality. You don’t need a sonnet about chemotherapy, for clinicians or for patients. I want to know what the literature says. [and] is that so?

DeSalvo said the ultimate goal is to address the information imbalance between the health care industry and the public and put as much power in the hands of patients as possible.

Information is the key to health. And it starts with people understanding and knowing potential states. We want to make sure people have that knowledge and ownership, she said.

i loved it when i was practicing [patients] They showed up with printed sheets or spiral bound notebooks with everything about glucose written on the lines so we could have a real conversation.

