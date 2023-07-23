Google Assistant could soon use AI to summarize long articles





Soon you’ll be able to ask Google Assistant to automatically summarize almost any web page. 9to5 Google reports that the latest Google app beta release shows the company working on a generative AI feature for the best Android smartphones that will give users his TL;DR synopsis from a wall of text with a simple voice command.

The latest Google app beta (version 14.29) hides evidence that voice assistants are configured to receive the new “Summary” suggestion button. This option appears when the user summons the assistant while browsing the web. Or you can get there directly by asking “Ok Google, summarize this”.

According to 9to5 Google, the Summarize prompt appears to only appear on webpages opened directly in Google Chrome, or via custom tabs, which similarly rely on Google’s browser. Also, although they’ve taken the service down for now, it makes sense that Google is still testing, as the Assistant will only show an error message when asked to summarize a page.

It’s important to note that this feature is still in development and there is no guarantee that Google will ship this feature. However, 9to5 Google speculates that it could be exclusive to Google’s own hardware if it ever becomes publicly available. Until now, other Assistant features like call screen, hold me, and quick phrases were limited to Pixel phones (and now his Pixel tablet). So it’s no surprise that Google will also dedicate the Assistant’s first generative AI feature to his Pixel.

So far, Google has reserved AI-powered generation capabilities for ChatGPT rivals Google Bard and Google Search. In March, Google announced plans to integrate AI-powered chatbots into Google Docs and Gmail, allowing users to draft documents, reply to emails, and summarize long email threads in seconds.

ChatGPT, Open AI’s wildly popular chatbot, rolled out a similar overview feature in March. You can find out through Microsoft’s new Bing with ChatGPT or OpenAI’s own website.

More from Tom’s Guide

Chromebook Laptop Deals Today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomsguide.com/news/google-assistant-could-soon-use-ai-to-summarize-long-articles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos