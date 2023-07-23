PAU Innovations: Agriculture Rudo Hits Among Tanzanian Farmers





: “Agriculture Ludo”, a unique game invented by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to enhance farmer’s cultivation knowledge through games, is gaining popularity not only in India but also abroad.

The game is available in multiple languages. (HT photo)

A video of a Tanzanian farmer playing the game has gone viral on social media. Experts from the university organized a workshop in Tanzania to introduce farmers to the game.

The impact of the game on farmers’ knowledge was remarkable, with a study by the Communications Department revealing a significant increase in knowledge after playing the game.

In Tanzania, the farmer community has responded overwhelmingly to the idea. Not only did they love the game, they embraced its message and made it a hit in their own country, said Anil Sharma, Deputy Director of Telecommunications Ministry’s Television and Radio Department.

About two years ago, we developed this idea in collaboration with a Swiss-based agency as a fun way to spread the message of recommended farming techniques. This game increases the farmer’s knowledge. Following its success with cotton, Sharma said he plans to develop similar versions for other crops.

The game is available in multiple languages, making it a valuable resource for farmers looking to increase their agricultural expertise.

The game’s unique springboard format provides farmers with important information about paddy and cotton planting at different stages of the game. As the game progresses, players learn farming techniques that can increase yields while minimizing costs. The game also highlights common pitfalls faced by farmers, such as ignoring recommended crop varieties, overwatering, and improper spraying. By simulating real-world farming challenges, the game empowers farmers to make informed decisions and adopt best practices in their farming efforts.

Originally written in Punjabi, the game quickly gained interest and was translated into Hindi at the request of farmers in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The game costs just $60 and can be purchased at the PAU or the shops outside Gate 1. 1st place in the University of Ludhiana.

The game was widely acclaimed and won numerous awards across India. The game competed with 44 products, ranked in the top three, and earned a reputation as an entertaining and effective tool for increasing farmers’ knowledge.

