



Full disclosure: This article was not written by an AI. It’s not that I didn’t try hard enough. Several unsuccessful attempts were followed by reactions that felt inhuman. That was before mentioning false claims, interesting parts of the original story that were inexplicably omitted, expository ingenuity, literary nuances, and a lack of human conceptualization. It leaves a hollow husk of a story that feels rushed through by someone who was too busy on TikToking to pay attention.

That said, rumor has it that Goggle’s new AI tool Genesis (which is also the name of the first book of the Jewish Bible, which may not be a coincidence) could write this article more eloquently and convincingly. According to the New York Times, Genesis has already been exposed to senior staff at the magazine and several others as a technical tool that researches and processes the latest news and world events to provide a more robust and balanced output, rather than simply forming a theory out of thin air (ChatGPT).

2 View gallery

Goggle’s new AI tool is called Genesis

(Photo: Taspol Sanzee / Shutterstock.com)

To quell a wave of predictable fears and concerns, Google dismissed the idea that Genesis would replace human content writers, stressing that journalists’ roles in content delivery, real-time reporting and fact-checking would not be affected. Rather, it is a tool that assists humans in their work with respect to literary elements such as style, pacing, and headline writing.

One person who has seen Genesis up close and personal supports Goggle’s claims, saying that it could be a very useful tool to act as a journalist’s personal assistant, automating certain rudimentary tasks to give journalists time to focus on the big picture. Furthermore, Genesis is claimed to be a “responsible” automation tool, to prevent generative AI from replacing true human production across industries.

At the same time, officials said the demonstrations were alarming and that Google took human effort to produce accurate and credible articles.

Goggle officials told Ynet that they are in the early stages of exploring ideas for supporting the work of journalists, with the goal being to give journalists the option to use emerging technology to facilitate their work. They further argued that Genesis was neither designed for nor could it replace the critical human role of accurate reporting, conceptualization, and original writing. They equate Genesis’ role to her Gmail and Google Docs roles.

Regardless of the exact functionality of Genesis, it will reinvigorate the debate around the role of AI in content creation, whether fiction or journalism. NPR, Insider and other publications say they will explore how to responsibly implement AI in a space where every second counts.

The Associated Press confirmed that the company uses AI to write certain articles that touch on more technical areas, such as financial reports and corporate earnings, but these are still just a fraction of its total output.

Is this the dawn of a new era of fake news?

There is a prominent concern about what would happen if the web was flooded with unvetted articles that could contain an avalanche of inaccurate claims that people would take as fact. Popular tech hub CNET has done just that, having AI check articles and creating multiple horribly wrong articles. CNET’s editors acknowledged the problem, and all articles were manually audited to set the record straight.

2 View gallery

Genesis is already open to New York Times executives

(Photo: Sergii Figurnyi / Shutterstock.com)

The accident revealed that the process of correcting all mistakes would be more costly than if the article had been written by a single human from the beginning. Despite pulling out of having AI run articles, the company still uses AI on a small scale, as some articles on CNET include a disclaimer that it uses AI to help produce some articles.

In the early 2000s, Buzzfeed was the hottest website on the Internet, but now it’s slowly starting to produce AI-generated articles. Hell, those articles, too, were plagued with inaccuracies and outright falsehoods. Last April, BuzzFeed announced the closure of its news division. This could fuel the assumption that AI will not necessarily kill journalism outright, but that it will catalyze people leaving it.

Early grim assumptions are intolerable, but with journalism still invested in sniffing out information before writing stories, and with no algorithms to replace it, AI doesn’t seem to make journalism disappear anytime soon.

