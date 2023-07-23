



We’ve all turned to Dr. Google to learn more about illnesses and injuries that we or our children may be suffering from.

Sometimes it’s useful, but most of the time it falls down a dreaded rabbit hole.

According to Google, the most searched ailments in the country are carpal tunnel, bursitis, shin splints, pulled muscles and concussions.

Another group analyzed searches by state and found that concussions, ankle sprains, burns, broken ribs and wrist sprains were the most frequently Googled in Minnesota.

Googling information on these topics will actually give you useful information. Knowing how to treat burns and when to use heat, ice, or both for sprains and strains when they are severe enough to require emergency care is useful information.

But if you Google why you have unexplained symptoms, why your bruises don’t heal quickly, why you have pain in your lower right abdomen, why you feel fatigued, Dr. G will list dozens and hundreds of possible reasons, with cancer and certain death at the top of the list.

A medical website posted a real-life example of self-misdiagnosis using Google. A tired woman checked the internet and determined she definitely had a brain tumor. She doesn’t seem to think the fact that she works full-time and has young children has anything to do with her symptoms.

She went to the doctor and requested a plethora of tests, all of which found no tumor. A routine blood test, he discovered, was that she was slightly anemic and needed to take iron supplements.

There’s a constant joke in the medical community that if you Google any symptom, sooner or later you’ll end up on a site that says it’s cancer.

Before Google, people had mothers and farmer almanacs to help them understand what to do.

People in Minnesota rely on Google for concussion diagnosis and treatment, but until recently, no one took concussions seriously and didn’t understand what they were.

When I was a kid, when someone was ringing the bell at a sport, the coach would help them get to their feet, let them shake their heads for a while, then raise a number up to two digits and ask how many fingers the kids saw.

one? No three, the child will say.

Yes, okay, said the coach.

When I was playing catcher at a backyard game on our farm, my backswing hit me in the forehead and hit me with a big goose egg. I remember her mother putting a butter knife in the freezer and using it to apply firm pressure to the ledge for a few minutes. The theory, if I remember correctly, was that it was important to use sterling silver knives.

Folk remedies are still recommended. The pressure of the knife distributes the blood in the wound, and the coolness reduces pain and inflammation. I haven’t found any that silver knives are superior to.

Many years ago, the Old Farmer’s Almanac recommended home remedies for local families, such as putting duct tape on a wart for three days, removing it, and rubbing it with a pumice stone until the wart disappeared.

But the holy grail of home remedies has always been apple cider vinegar. It can be used for sunburn relief, weight loss, upset stomach, toner, mole and wart removal, arthritis and more. When you’ve run out of things to cure yourself, you can use leftover vinegar to clean your bathroom or even deter ticks in your dog.

The next time you have a sore side or a smashed toe, turn to Google Sensei for farm almanacs old and new.

Tim Krohn can be reached at [email protected] or 507-720-1300.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mankatofreepress.com/millennial/when-dr-googles-a-quack/article_69324414-2632-11ee-b2a9-2b311266a5a7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos