Startups Are Leaving the Startup Nation: Survey Reveals Concerns





In addition to the ongoing debate over the judicial reform bill and the social unrest that accompanies it, Israel’s tech ecosystem is grappling with significant challenges.

A recent survey conducted by Startup Nation Central, an organization focused on supporting Israel’s tech industry, reveals the impacts facing the tech industry this year and what to expect in the future. The survey was conducted July 18-19 and included leaders from start-ups, venture capital funds and tech investors.

Survey respondents provided valuable insight into how they perceive the current situation and the impact of domestic developments on their businesses. A total of 734 professionals representing 521 companies participated in the survey. Respondents were 615 from start-ups and tech companies and 119 from the investor community.

Start-ups are raising money

One of the main highlights of the study is that many Israeli start-ups are taking aggressive legal and financial steps to mitigate their risks. About 68% of the start-ups surveyed said they had already taken steps such as withdrawing cash on hand, moving headquarters out of Israel, moving employees abroad, and laying off staff.

Thousands wave Israeli flags in the Jerusalem parliament to protest judicial reforms. February 20, 2023. (Credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In addition, 22% of companies reported diversifying cash on hand outside Israel, and 37% of investors said companies in their portfolio had withdrawn some cash on hand and moved it out of the country.

The shift signals growing concern among businesses and investors about the potential impact of the ongoing unrest.

Startup company moves headquarters

Another notable finding is the tendency to change headquarters locations. About 8% of companies said they had already begun the process of moving their headquarters outside Israel, and another 29% said they intended to do so in the near future. Of the investors, 20% said companies in their portfolio had already started this process, and 69% said companies in their portfolio were considering moving their headquarters outside Israel.

Avi Hasson, CEO of Startup Nation Central, said: “The situation is becoming increasingly alarming as we observe companies and investors taking aggressive steps to keep their activities out of Israel.” “This trend has been particularly strong in the last three months. Measures like registering companies abroad or launching new startups outside Israel can have long-term consequences and be difficult to reverse.”

Even Israeli investors hesitate to invest in Israel

Additionally, the survey revealed that more and more Israeli investors are considering or have already started investing in foreign companies. About 67% of investors surveyed said they were exploring opportunities beyond Israel, indicating a shift in Israeli venture capital investment strategies.

Comparing Israeli technology sector recovery expectations with the US technology and venture capital market, the study found a stark contrast. Only 12% of Israeli investors believe the Israeli venture capital market will show signs of recovery within the next six months. In contrast, 65% of investors are optimistic about the US VC market, with many expecting a faster and stronger recovery.

Tech companies oppose many of the bills being debated

The survey highlighted the prevalence of negative sentiment about judicial reform and its impact on the Israeli economy. Seventy-eight percent of business executives said judicial reform had a negative impact on their company’s operations.

The findings highlight the challenges and turmoil faced by companies in the Israeli tech sector due to ongoing legal changes and social unrest.

Investors also expressed great concern about the impact of judicial reform on investee companies. Eighty-four percent of investors said judicial reform had a negative impact on the performance and prospects of investee companies.

This sentiment reflects the broad uncertainty that investors grapple with as they navigate the evolving landscape.

Beyond the direct impact of judicial reform, the survey also found investors worried about the potential impact of deteriorating relations between Israel and the United States. Eighty percent of investors said a deterioration in diplomatic relations would have a negative impact on Israel’s high-tech industry.

The findings highlight the interconnectedness between Israel’s technology ecosystem and the global economy, particularly its strong ties to the United States as a key market for technology innovation and investment.

“As an organization with a mission to strengthen Israel’s technology industry, it is our duty to share this data with Israeli decision-makers to provide them with an up-to-date picture of the unfolding situation,” Hasson said.

