Challenger thread on Twitter struggles for traction





Analysts say Instagram’s threading app, launched to compete with Twitter, needs to differentiate itself.

After a huge success in its first few days, Threads’ popularity waned in the weeks since Meta’s take on Twitter, and Twitter survives despite its problems.

The average amount of time people spend each day on Threads has plummeted by more than 75% since Threads debuted as a rock star on July 6, according to data from market analytics firm Sensor Tower.

Threads was quickly touted as potentially heralding the end of Twitter, a platform that had fallen into chaos under the leadership of fickle tycoon Elon Musk.

The release has over 100 million users signed up in less than 5 days, breaking AI tool ChatGPT’s record as the fastest growing consumer app and creating relief and excitement among early adopters fleeing Twitter.

“I actually closed my Twitter account after I started Threads,” said Lauren Broads, a Brooklyn-based marketing director for tech startups.

“I used to love Twitter. After Elon Musk took over Twitter, I realized the whole environment had completely changed.”

But after a few weeks, Threads saw a “significant drop in new signups,” Sensortower said.

According to Silicon Valley investor and analyst Jeremiah Owiyan, Twitter continues to dominate the space as an online comment and news platform that Musk “must utterly destroy” if he wants to kick viewers out for good.

“Will Threads kill Twitter? Absolutely not, it’s just not on par,” he said.

Threads was initially available in Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries, but is not available in Europe due to parent company Meta’s confusion about how to handle European Union data privacy laws.

Twitter, which is believed to have about 200 million regular users, has been hit by a series of technical hurdles since Tesla mogul Musk bought the platform last year and laid off many of its staff.

Musk, who is also president of SpaceX, has alienated users by introducing fees for previously free services and allowing banned right-wing accounts to return to the platform.

There’s no question that Threads had a huge edge over other Twitter alternatives.

A few competitors have emerged, but most are niche platforms that lack the ability to grow at the scale needed to overtake Twitter.

But Meta could easily persuade Instagram users to start a Threads account, tapping into the image-centric social network’s user base of at least 1 billion.

Aren’t you talking about the news?

According to Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg, Threads has a lot to prove and a lot to add to become a strong alternative to Twitter.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram and Threads, said the Meta-launched Twitter challenge was not aimed at political or news forums.

Enberg said we need to nurture creators who engage with users and find their own identity apart from Instagram and Twitter.

“Considering Twitter is in turmoil, a great move they have made is leveraging Instagram’s existing social graph for a quick and seamless onboarding,” Owyang said of Threads.

The downside, he added, is that it’s not a demographic that “want to chat and microblog”.

Owiyan noted that Instagram users typically enter the service for images and videos, not for comments or disputes.

“The Instagram crowd is totally different,” Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi said of the thread comparison.

According to a recent post by Adam Mosseri, head of Threads and Instagram, Twitter is known as a forum for topics like news and politics that Threads isn’t interested in spotlighting.

Twitter, on the other hand, is considered an established place for posts by journalists, celebrities, athletes, politicians, and more.

Another obstacle to Threads’ growth is Meta’s blocking of participation from the European Union, Milanesi said.

“You’re missing out on a big part of the market,” she said of Threads’ lack of EU membership.

Twitter “Diaspora”?

While those frustrated by Musk-owned Twitter are looking for alternatives, none of its competitors has established itself as an ideal alternative.

Those who quit Twitter have become a kind of “diaspora,” Owiyan reasoned, spreading to Mastodon, Bluesky, Threads and other platforms in search of new social media hubs.

“A lot of people have left Twitter and will continue to do so,” O’Young said.

“But the question is where are they going? There is no centralized destination.”

According to Data.ai Intelligence, the Threads app has been downloaded over 184 million times worldwide since its launch.

“However, the app has not proven to be materially different from Twitter in terms of features and functionality,” said Abe Youssef, Senior Insights Analyst at Sensor Tower.

“Assuming people are happy with Twitter’s content policy, how can we dissuade them from continuing to use Twitter?” Youssef added.

