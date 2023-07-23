Elon Musk says he will change Twitter’s logo from bird to X | Twitter





Elon Musk announced on Sunday that Twitter will replace its distinctive bird logo with a new “X” logo for Twitter, the latest in a series of reforms to the controversial social media platform under his control.

X.com now points to twitter.com, Tesla’s CEO tweeted Sunday afternoon. The interim X logo will be unveiled later today.

Musk, who bought the site for $44 billion ($34 billion) last October, tweeted early Sunday that he would replace the blue bird silhouette with an X logo by Monday if the proper design was offered.

In April, Musk changed the company’s official name to X Holdings Inc., after his early business X.com, to reflect his vision of creating X, an all-encompassing app that runs social media and payment functions similar to China’s WeChat.

If the rebranding goes through, it would be the latest example of Musk’s tendency to announce major and controversial changes to the site, apparently in public feeds, with mixed results.

Allen Adamson, co-founder of marketing consultancy Metaforce, said the change would be very confusing for many Twitter users, who are already struggling with the social platform, given the many other big changes Mr. Musk made.

They wouldn’t understand it, he said. It’s a fitting end to the astonishing dissolution of an iconic brand and business.

After losing half of its advertising revenue despite laying off half of its employees after the acquisition, Mr. Musk has revealed in recent days that the company is still cash-flow negative with heavy debt, and has abandoned plans to become cash-flow positive by June.

Many advertisers left the platform shortly after Mr. Musk took over the company, fearing the early turmoil would hurt their brands. They cut their ad spend partly because of concerns that the changes made by the new owners will lead to more hateful content.

Musk’s moves, such as doing away with the traditional blue tick for users whose accounts have been verified as genuine, while allowing other users to pay for the privilege, have often been criticized and amended or rescinded in the face of backlash.

Plans to change the for you timeline to only show paid accounts were discontinued within days of the announcement. Meanwhile, recent changes to limit the amount of content users can view each day to combat bot accounts are seen as boosting the growth of Metas’ rival service Threads, which launched earlier this month.

Threads, which is touted as a text-based version of Metas Instagram and offers a new, independent space for real-time updates and public conversations, the company says, has recorded 100 million signups in its first five days.

Twitter’s plans to remove the logo first came to light, as you might expect, when Musk tweeted the following on his account:

Subsequent post added: If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, well done. [it] It will be live streamed all over the world tomorrow.

Musk also said the reason for changing the symbol is to embody the imperfections within us that make us unique. He also posted a photo of himself making the X mark with his arms crossed in front of a poster of a Tesla Model X car, with the caption, “I don’t know what subtle clue gave it, but I like the letter X.”

The series of tweets followed a poll asking whether he should change the site’s default pale blue color scheme to black. At the time of this article’s publication, his three-quarters of respondents were in favor of switching.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter’s website said its most famous asset is a logo depicting a blue Larry T. Bird named by Twitter co-founder Biz Stone, adding:

The link between the site and the birds was explained earlier by co-founder Jack Dorsey in an interview, finding that the lexical definition of Twitter is short bursts of unimportant information. chirping of birds.

However, in April, it was temporarily replaced by the Shiba Inu, the symbol of the virtual currency Dogecoin, contributing to the soaring market value of Memecoin.

It remains to be seen whether the logo will change to the X permanently, given Musk’s patchy career leading up to fulfilling his Twitter promise.

He pledged to back the results of a Twitter poll last December asking whether he should stay on as the site’s chief executive. After days of being told by users to step down, he finally suggested that he would only step down if he found someone stupid enough to take the job. Former NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino has been confirmed to take the role in May.

If Musk does end up replacing Twitter’s bird with an X, it wouldn’t be the first time the platform has undergone some kind of rebranding.

Dorsey said in 2018 that it was briefly known as twttr before the company added vowels again.

