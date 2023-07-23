Former Google Recruiter Reveals Biggest Red Flag on Resume – Transcontinental Times





United States: Technology giant Google receives more than 1 million job applications each year, making the competition fierce and the application process arduous.

Standing out in the crowd can be very important, but a former Google recruiter sheds light on the biggest red flags on resumes and offers valuable tips for job seekers to succeed.

Renowned talent acquisition expert and CEO of talent marketplace Continuum, Nolan Church, recently shared his insights on crafting the perfect resume during his time at Google and other notable companies.

The main red flag Church highlighted was what he called “excessively long blocks of text” without meaningful content or relevance.

“The last thing you want to see on your resume is probably a block of text,” Church stressed.

“That means writing a lot of sentences that have no meaning or content.

Church stressed the importance of being concise and getting the recruiter’s attention in the first seconds of reviewing your resume.

To accomplish this, he recommended using one-line bullet points to highlight the accomplishments and responsibilities of each position, rather than burying the reader in a sea of ​​paragraphs.

“People often struggle to be concise when describing what they’ve done,” Church said.

“Your resume should have a one-line bullet point under each job title, not three or four sentences in one bullet point,” he added.

Recognizing that job seekers face the challenge of writing concisely, Church has provided helpful tools to streamline resume content. He suggested utilizing his ChatGPT and Grammarly which not only help with punctuation and grammar but also help achieve brevity.

“It’s all too easy to use tools like ChatGPT and Grammarly to actually clean up and help with not only punctuation and grammar, but also brevity,” Church explained. Both of these tools are easily accessible and even offer app versions, making it convenient for applicants to enter their sentences and receive prompts to create shorter, more impactful statements.

Church also encouraged job seekers to seek feedback from multiple sources on their resumes.

He strongly believes that at least 5-10 people should review the document and provide input. Diverse perspectives identify areas for improvement, and the resume is optimized for viewing his 10 seconds.

“My advice is to optimize your resume for 10 seconds to watch,” added Church. In a competitive job market, recruiters often have limited time to review each application, and getting applicants’ attention quickly is paramount.

Job seekers looking to land their dream positions at Google and other top companies can benefit greatly from Nolan Church’s valuable tips. By leveraging tools like ChatGPT and Grammarly to avoid the dreaded “text bricks” and keep it simple, you can improve your resume and greatly increase your chances of success.

Remember, a well-crafted resume can be the key to securing compelling career opportunities in tech and beyond.

