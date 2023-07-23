Accelerating the net-zero transition: StepChange CEO Ankit Jain talks about navigating decarbonization through technological innovation





In an interview, StepChange Earth Co-Founder and CEO, Ankit Jain, shared how the company is leveraging its innovative strategies to help companies set realistic and achievable net-zero goals, as well as how they are helping companies steer and adopt new technologies to accelerate decarbonization efforts.

Read the full interview:

TechGraph: How does StepChange Earth help companies move towards achieving net-zero emissions? Can you elaborate on the specific programs and initiatives you have in place to support these companies?

Ankit Jain: Climate change is the greatest challenge facing humanity today. Given our backgrounds in the climate action field, both Sidant and I recognized that while some efforts were being made, they were not currently at the pace or scale needed to avoid the severe impacts of climate change.

StepChange is the embodiment of this vision to have a real impact on our commitment to net zero emissions, and accelerate it in the long term. The majority of our emissions come from power generation and industrial activity, and businesses play a pivotal role in creating the necessary impacts.

Most sectors and players alike need a partner they can trust to help them achieve their goals effectively and quickly, not in the next 30 years. Therefore, based on the overarching goal of providing businesses with sophisticated and effective climate change decision-making tools, our products fall into two categories.

Our cloud-based sustainability platform, ESG Accelerate, helps companies measure, analyze and optimize their ESG performance, while improving operational efficiency and future-proofing their products and services.



This includes benchmarking ESG metrics, identifying emissions hotspots, setting achievable targets, tracking improvements, reporting ESG performance, complying with regulations, and communicating the benefits of sustainability efforts to consumers via internationally recognized science-based methodologies and intuitive cloud-based tools that seamlessly integrate into existing enterprise systems.

Our platform is tested for scale to handle billions of data points across multiple silos within your organization, including facility data, financial data, travel data, transportation data, employee data, supply chain data, production data, training data, and more. This is supported by a suite of custom tools for product sustainability, supply chain sustainability, ESG goal setting and roadmap development, and ultimately intervention planning and program management.

Another product for financial institutions, the NetZero Portfolio, is a comprehensive program designed to help financial institutions achieve NetZero’s goals.

We help our clients confidently measure their financing emissions, set net-zero targets aligned with the SBTi, receive customized emissions reduction guidance (including quantified impact) developed by our team of researchers and industry experts, and incorporate long-term scenario planning to improve the sustainability of their financing levels and de-risk their portfolios.

TechGraph: Commitment to net zero is a growing trend among companies around the world. What unique approaches and methodologies does StepChange Earth offer to help companies set realistic and achievable goals?

Ankit Jain: India tends to focus on consulting. We have effectively commercialized many of them, allowing us to scale faster and deliver solutions at a lower cost. We work with companies to develop a thorough baseline of all relevant ESG metrics, including Scope 3 emissions across all 15 categories. This is made possible by one of India’s largest StepChange carbon accounting databases containing over 75,000 emission factors for various products and services.

It also performs automated benchmarking against all relevant national and international peers of each company. We then triangulate your company’s baseline, competition and importance to help you set ambitious and achievable goals backed by industry data and environmental science.

TechGraph: Collaboration and partnerships play a key role in tackling climate change. Can you cite examples of successful collaborations driven by StepChange Earth where companies have made significant contributions towards net zero emissions?

Ankit Jain: Collaboration is key to progress in the NetZero world. We work closely with advisors from academic institutions such as MIT and Stanford and institutions such as WWF to bring cutting-edge climate science to our Indian clients.



We also work with solution providers, especially start-ups, to introduce them to our customers and drive concrete interventions. We have helped companies with all kinds of interventions including rooftop solar, sustainable packaging, electric mobility, alternative materials and more.

TechGraph: Implementing sustainable practices and moving to a net-zero future requires significant investments. How will StepChange Earth help companies access financial resources and funding opportunities to facilitate this transition?

Ankit Jain: It’s a misconception that sustainability requires funding. The real challenge, especially for large companies, is that they can only manage a small fraction of their emissions, such as the fuel they burn and the electricity they use. Nearly 80-90% of our emissions are Scope 3 emissions and are unmanaged. Opportunities to reduce both costs and emissions are numerous for most organizations.

For example, a simple work-from-home policy can have a significant impact on a company’s Scope 3 emissions. However, it requires a cultural shift in people’s work habits. To approach this systematically, StepChange has an extensive database of all potential interventions analyzed for cost-effectiveness. This enables organizations to choose interventions that are meaningful to them.

TechGraph: Monitoring and measuring progress is essential to your net-zero strategy. How does StepChange Earth help companies track and report on their emissions reduction efforts? Are there mechanisms in place to ensure transparency and accountability in this process?

Ankit Jain: StepChange encourages leading companies to start their transition to net zero and contribute to the necessary change. Here are some ways to help companies track and report on their emissions reduction efforts.

We help companies set up organizational structures with business hierarchies and define role-based access for contributors, approvers, and administrators. Track all updates and actions made by users on the platform.

We are compatible with multiple global formats and help companies automate their ESG reporting needs in one place. One of the most important things we do is help companies with comprehensive emissions calculations using existing data streams such as accounting and HRMS data.

For hard-to-collect data, it enables user-friendly distributed data collection, sets up data validation and approval flows, and automates data aggregation and calculation of ESG metrics. And most importantly, we provide customized reduction insights to help companies reduce emissions and drive reduction efforts to meet emissions targets.

TechGraph: In addition to reducing emissions, companies must also address their impact on their supply chains. How does StepChange Earth help companies engage and influence their suppliers and partners to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to their net-zero agenda?

Ankit Jain: StepChange plays a key role in helping companies engage and influence their suppliers and partners to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to the net-zero challenge by providing tools and frameworks that facilitate communication, monitoring and evaluation of sustainability efforts across the supply chain.

This often includes mechanisms for evaluating suppliers based on their sustainability performance. These assessments can assess various aspects such as carbon emissions, water usage, waste management, labor standards and ethical sourcing. Regular monitoring allows companies to track progress and identify areas where suppliers can improve.

TechGraph: Net-zero goals often involve complex technological advancements and innovations. Will StepChange Earth provide expertise and resources to help companies navigate and deploy new technologies that can accelerate their decarbonization efforts?

Ankit Jain: StepChange was built to address a critical need in the market. Companies lacked a reliable and effective way to navigate the complex landscape of sustainability and NetZero transitions.

Our team of over 10 dedicated climate researchers provides cutting-edge scientific solutions to help businesses become sustainable and reach their sustainability goals. This includes, for example, one of the largest India-specific carbon accounting databases built using over 75,000 emission factors for various products and services. It also includes a huge database of LCAs, allowing the customer to evaluate his SKU within days. And to take the final step, StepChange also assists companies by conducting research and providing recommendations on emerging technologies and their potential applications in various industries. This assessment may include evaluation of renewable energy options, energy efficient technologies, carbon capture and storage solutions, etc. TechGraph: It’s important to engage employees and foster a culture of sustainability within your company. How does StepChange Earth help organizations develop internal initiatives and educational programs to raise awareness and empower employees in their net-zero efforts?

Ankit Jain: StepChange has ready-made training programs for administrators and teams that can be customized to your organization’s needs. These training programs increase ESG awareness and help employees understand how they can make a difference in their role. We also have his mobile app that gamifies NetZero’s efforts, which our customers use to increase the sustainability of their workforce.

TechGraph: The net-zero effort relies on effective policy frameworks and regulatory support. Does StepChange Earth actively engage with policy makers and advocate for supporting policies to help companies achieve their emission reduction goals?

Ankit Jain: We recognize the importance of effective policy frameworks and regulatory support in driving the transition to a net-zero economy. We help conduct research and analysis to identify existing policy gaps and recommend solutions in line with emissions reduction targets.

It also provides policy makers with data-driven insights and recommendations to support effective policy development. The purpose of actively engaging with policy makers is to influence policy development, encourage sustainable practices, promote emissions reductions and advocate for measures that create a level playing field for companies committed to sustainability.

TechGraph: Looking ahead, what are StepChange Earth’s plans and areas of focus to further help businesses transition to a net-zero economy? Are there any new projects or partnerships you would like to share with us in the future?

Ankit Jain: StepChange’s mission is to accelerate the global transition to the NetZero economy. Driving this requires 1) creating incentives to make the economy more sustainable, and 2) supporting businesses with the right interventions and decision-making tools to become more sustainable.

To enable the first phase, we are partnering with some of India’s leading banks to calculate emissions from loans and how to incentivize portfolio companies to decarbonize (through various loan terms). Second, we work with a number of industry associations and think tanks to raise awareness and build capacity for both businesses and micro-small businesses.



