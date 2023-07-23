Google Adds ‘Alternative Text’ To Image Options Sidebar In Docs And Sheets





Earlier this month, the tech giant announced a revamped “first open experience” for documents on Android devices.

Release Date – Sunday, July 23 at 10:53 AM

San Francisco: Google has announced the addition of an “Alternative Text” option to the “Image Options” sidebar in Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drawings.

Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings currently allow users to right-click images and[代替テキスト]to open a text entry box where you can add alt text to your photo.

“Starting this week, we’re adding this feature to the ‘Image Options’ sidebar to make it more discoverable,” the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blog post.

Additionally, the company said delegators must verify existing delegates and add new delegates by July 31, or delegators will lose access to manage their contacts.

Admins can also use the Admin SDK API to make these adjustments for users in their domain, removing and re-adding contact delegation permissions.

The Docs app will launch in edit mode.

“In addition, the formatting toolbar is now more visible, the I-beam cursor is visible, and tapping once reveals the on-screen keyboard, unless a physical keyboard is attached,” the company added.

The tech giant also announced an option that turns links into smart chips in Google Sheets when you insert them and press tab.

Users can access this feature by copying and pasting links to email addresses, Drive files, map locations, and Youtube videos into a sheet.

Meanwhile, last month, Google announced that “pagination mode” would be the default for Android documents.

This sets up Google Docs with pages and page breaks within your app, allowing for a more consistent visual design across web and mobile.

