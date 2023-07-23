AI for executives: how to cut through the noise and create results





AI is dominating the debate not only in the global tech industry, but across the business world as well. Influenced by applications such as ChatGPT and DALLE, consumers are now fully aware of the rich possibilities offered by large-scale language models (LLM) and generative AI. In fact, a new AI app has been downloaded by an Android user 23.6 million times since November, according to AppRadar research. Over 700 AI startups received a total of $7.1 billion in funding in the last three months alone. Few technological innovations have been able to simultaneously capture the imagination of the tech, investor, business and consumer worlds.

Given this broad interest and appetite, there is an unprecedented opportunity for businesses to experiment and deploy new AI-driven solutions. But with the wide range of potential applications, from customer service to supply chain finance, decision makers and investors alike face the challenge of deciding which horse to back and when. After all, those who have recently put resources into Metaverse-adjacent technologies and blockchain, but realize that real business value is a long way off, may be reluctant to follow the latest hype.

Of course, the reality is that ChatGPT may have brought AI into the mainstream, but generative AI is really just the latest advancement in a number of data science-driven applications. For example, the insurtech industry has been transformed over the last decade with data solutions that automate processes, help digitally process risk, increase throughput, and ultimately improve customer experience.

For many, insurance companies may not be the first industry that comes to mind when it comes to adopting cutting-edge technology. However, it is important for these institutions to quickly understand the logic and business value of AI solutions. You can quickly and concretely transform large aspects of your business with relatively little expense and minimal risk. This is the basic rule for LLMs when considering the best opportunity to make a serious business impact. I mean, what can the LLM take advantage of to bring in good his ROI with minimal risk?

For large enterprise decision makers, LLM (and AI in general) offers a mind-boggling number of options. Any business function can receive AI processing. The first thing to consider is that each solution is at a different maturity and development level. Trying out the latest innovations and creating your own use cases is tempting, but of course there is some risk involved. Out-of-the-box AI solutions (such as ChatGPT) often run the risk of being unusable for specific enterprise use cases. Decision makers should think of these capabilities as a toolkit they can use to accelerate their vision while ensuring that the right technology is used according to the nature of each application.

Fintech startups, for example, have a long track record of using data science to create sophisticated solutions that ease the burden on finance departments and deliver real-time insights to business leaders. Some of the latest advancements focus on AI-powered cash flow analysis and forecasting. Given the experience of many of these service providers, their products may be further tried and tested to further mitigate the risk of AI going out of control.

Where are your main business pain points and inefficiencies?

Ultimately, the best approach is to start with a problem rather than an exciting new AI solution. We encourage you to use new technologies as building blocks to create enterprise-ready solutions that address real, concrete pain points.

Businesses can always be more efficient, improve the customer experience, and reduce pain points. Identifying where these are most needed will help him achieve the highest ROI on new AI solutions. To do that, you need to look not only at internal data, but also at feedback from your team and customers. From there, you can narrow your search for AI solutions.

Start small and get the right AI infrastructure for your business

New technologies come with question marks about how they integrate with existing business processes and infrastructure. In the rush to get on the AI ​​train, it is inevitable that some companies will derail because they don’t have the tech stack or the in-house expertise to use new solutions effectively.

AI systems work effectively only when the data they use is free-flowing, complete, and clean. In many organizations this is not the case at all. Data management infrastructure is often overlooked. Information is often siled within departments, platforms do not allow data to be easily shared or analyzed, and data collection and management policies are inconsistent. Bad data leads to bad AI.

Starting small with AI in a limited setting or use case gives you confidence that your infrastructure, policies, and processes can be deployed more broadly. It also has the advantage of making team and management buy-in easier by reducing upfront costs and potential disruptions. There are a number of specialized third parties that can be used in a targeted manner to quickly get started with these efforts.

don’t forget human oversight

Data skills are severely lacking, impacting companies’ ability to effectively deploy AI tools. Identifying the most applicable solutions, properly monitoring and validating their output, and using these systems in the most effective way requires basic data education across the enterprise. Businesses shouldn’t blindly trust what AI says. Requires skilled human supervision. This expertise cannot be held by the data team alone, it must be top-down and cross-functional.

This model is often referred to as the human-on-the-loop model, where the system does not rely on human input to perform its activities (as in traditional human-in-the-loop systems), but instead moves human control away from the heart of automated decision-making and acts as a review to ensure that the output is accurate and reliable.

Which solution should you bet on?

The hottest new use case for generative AI right now is marketing, especially copy and image generation. It is natural for many companies to consider applying generational AI here first.

However, as we have discussed, new technologies attract companies that dream of new use cases, often without significant advances on existing use cases. Our recommendation is to think about how AI can accelerate progress in solving existing problems. In many cases, this doesn’t require a generative component (with its hallucinatory challenges) and instead relies on a basic understanding of unstructured data.

Remember, identifying the best AI solution for your business is only the first step. Getting the most out of it requires infrastructure, buy-in, in-house expertise, checks and balances.

Juan de Castro is Cytora’s COO.

