



House Speaker Joanna McClinton, Sen. Nikhil Thavall, and Pennsylvania Rep. Donna Brock joined Google to help teach kids how to stay safe online at the Xtreme 5 Teen Tech Summit

Google Holds Online Safety Roadshow in Philadelphia

Marlee McArely helps Philadelphia students understand what it means to be safe online.

Xtreme5 Teen Tech Summit Powered By Google

Darius Jones (NBEC), Wynton Steward (Google), Pennsylvania Speaker Joanna McClinton, John Henry (Grace3 Technologies)

Philadelphia, Pa., July 23, 2023 (Globe Newswire) — Google OSR Photos Philadelphia Video Recap

Google’s Online Safety Roadshow was introduced to students at the 3rd Annual Xtreme5 Teen Tech Summit hosted by Grace3 Technologies and the National Black Empowerment Council. Today’s event is part of Google’s commitment to giving young people the tools and training they need to explore safely online. During the event, Google representatives spoke about the impact of local internet safety on children and shared various career opportunities in technology. He attended over 200 students from a variety of underrepresented demographic groups in STEM fields and careers.

Online safety is of paramount importance to Philadelphia’s youth, and the opportunity for students to gain key tips for navigating the digital world will be highly influential for the next generation, said House Speaker Joanna McClinton. With the support of Google, this partnership underscores our commitment to providing young people with the knowledge and tools they need to safely explore the internet.

We saw a lot of cool stuff today like flying drones and robot dogs. From the internet to his TikTok and YouTube, the world is rapidly changing with new things. Pennsylvania Senator Nikhil Saval said learning how to deal with these changes can be difficult for everyone, including adults. Google’s presentations on staying safe are important for people of all ages and we can all learn from them.

We are honored to join the X5 Teen Tech Summit in collaboration with Google and other respected partners. This event, which focuses on Internet safety for Philadelphia’s youth, is commendable and timely. “As we navigate the digital age, it’s important to equip young people with the knowledge and skills they need to stay safe online,” said Pennsylvania State Rep. Donna Bullock.

The internet is a great place, and keeping it safe for everyone is a shared responsibility, said Google spokeswoman Marley McAliley. We are thrilled to host our online safety roadshow in Philadelphia, showing our students that we are investing in their future and want them to stay safe in this interconnected world.

Google’s Online Safety Roadshow is based on the Be Internet Awesome curriculum, which focuses on five tips for staying safe and smart online. Those tips include:

Share Content Discreetly

Don’t fall for fake online scams

Protect your information with strong passwords

be kind to others online

When in doubt, talk to a trusted adult

Visit wellbeing.google/for-families/ for more information on how to keep online resources safe for children and adolescents.

Presented by Google, the third annual Xtreme5 Teen Tech Summit aims to empower the next generation of leaders by providing hands-on, real-world tools and emerging technologies such as drones, robotics and STEM career options. For Google, this is the second roadshow in Pennsylvania and the first in Philadelphia.

Grace3 Technologies’ 3rd Annual Teen Tech Summit is presented by Google and produced by Perry Media Group.

Contact: Marcia Perry Dix Google PA 717-576-1899 [email protected]

